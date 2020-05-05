Study at Home
DME Assam Recruitment 2020 for 73 Clerk, Cashier, Steno, Computer Operator and Other Posts, Apply Online for DME Assam Grade 3 Posts @dme.assam.gov.in

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Office of the Principal cum Chief Superintendant, Government of Assam has invited applications for the recruitment of various Grade 3 (Non Technical) post. Check Details Here

May 5, 2020 19:21 IST
DEE Assam Recruitement 2020
DME Assam Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Office of the Principal cum Chief Superintendant, Government of Assam has invited applications for the recruitment of various Grade 3 (Non Technical) post such as Store Keeper-Cum-Clerk-Cum-Computer Operator, Stenographer, Lower Division Assistant/ Computer Operator-Cum-Clerk/ DTP Operator, Record Clerk, Cashier and Other Posts for Lakhmir Medical College and Hospital. 

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website of DME Assam (dme.assam.gov.in) from 12 May to 27 May 2020.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application – 12 May 2020
  • Last Date of Application - 27 May 2020

DME Assam Vacancy Details

Grade 3 – 73 Posts

  • Accountants - 02
  • Account Assistant - 04
  • Cashier - 01
  • Lower Division Assistant/ Computer Operator-Cum-Clerk/ DTP Operator - 15
  • Stenographer - 02
  • Driver - 03
  • Store Keeper-Cum-Clerk-Cum-Computer Operator - 21
  • Record Keeper-Cum-Clerk-Computer Operator - 01
  • Record Clerk - 07
  • Statistician - 01
  • Coding Clerk - 04
  • Library Assistant - 04
  • Computer Operator - 01
  • Receptionist-Cum-Clerk - 02
  • Librarian - 01
  • Deputy Librarian - 01
  • Social Worker - 03
  • Medical Record Officer - 01
  • Documentalist - 01
  • Store Keeper-Cum-Record Clerk- 04

Eligibility Criteria for Steno, Computer Operator  and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Accountants - B.Com with 1 year computer application diploma/certificate
  • Account Assistant - Graduation with 1 year computer application diploma/certificate
  • Cashier - B.Com with 1 year computer application diploma/certificate
  • Lower Division Assistant/ Computer Operator-Cum-Clerk/ DTP Operator - Graduation with 1 year computer application diploma/certificate
  • Stenographer - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate
  • Driver - 12th passed and valid license
  • Store Keeper-Cum-Clerk-Cum-Computer Operator - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate
  • Record Keeper-Cum-Clerk-Computer Operator - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate
  • Record Clerk - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate
  • Statistician - M.Sc in Statistics with computer knowledge and biostatistical date analytics experience
  • Coding Clerk - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate
  • Library Assistant - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate
  • Computer Operator - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate
  • Receptionist-Cum-Clerk - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate
  • Librarian - Graduation in Library Science with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate
  • Deputy Librarian - Degree/Diploma Library Science and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate
  • Social Worker - Degree in Social Worker
  • Medical Record Officer - Graduation and diploma/certificate in Medical Record Technician Course

How to Apply for DME Steno, Computer Operator  and Other Posts Jobs 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through DME Official Website from 12 May to 27 May 2020.

DME Assam Recruitment Notification PDF 

DME Assam Online Application Link - to active 12 May

 

 

 

