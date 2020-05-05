DME Assam Recruitment 2020 for 73 Clerk, Cashier, Steno, Computer Operator and Other Posts, Apply Online for DME Assam Grade 3 Posts @dme.assam.gov.in

DME Assam Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Office of the Principal cum Chief Superintendant, Government of Assam has invited applications for the recruitment of various Grade 3 (Non Technical) post such as Store Keeper-Cum-Clerk-Cum-Computer Operator, Stenographer, Lower Division Assistant/ Computer Operator-Cum-Clerk/ DTP Operator, Record Clerk, Cashier and Other Posts for Lakhmir Medical College and Hospital.

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website of DME Assam (dme.assam.gov.in) from 12 May to 27 May 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 12 May 2020

Last Date of Application - 27 May 2020

DME Assam Vacancy Details

Grade 3 – 73 Posts

Accountants - 02

Account Assistant - 04

Cashier - 01

Lower Division Assistant/ Computer Operator-Cum-Clerk/ DTP Operator - 15

Stenographer - 02

Driver - 03

Store Keeper-Cum-Clerk-Cum-Computer Operator - 21

Record Keeper-Cum-Clerk-Computer Operator - 01

Record Clerk - 07

Statistician - 01

Coding Clerk - 04

Library Assistant - 04

Computer Operator - 01

Receptionist-Cum-Clerk - 02

Librarian - 01

Deputy Librarian - 01

Social Worker - 03

Medical Record Officer - 01

Documentalist - 01

Store Keeper-Cum-Record Clerk- 04

Eligibility Criteria for Steno, Computer Operator and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Accountants - B.Com with 1 year computer application diploma/certificate

Account Assistant - Graduation with 1 year computer application diploma/certificate

Cashier - B.Com with 1 year computer application diploma/certificate

Lower Division Assistant/ Computer Operator-Cum-Clerk/ DTP Operator - Graduation with 1 year computer application diploma/certificate

Stenographer - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate

Driver - 12th passed and valid license

Store Keeper-Cum-Clerk-Cum-Computer Operator - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate

Record Keeper-Cum-Clerk-Computer Operator - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate

Record Clerk - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate

Statistician - M.Sc in Statistics with computer knowledge and biostatistical date analytics experience

Coding Clerk - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate

Library Assistant - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate

Computer Operator - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate

Receptionist-Cum-Clerk - Graduation with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate

Librarian - Graduation in Library Science with Diploma in Stenography and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate

Deputy Librarian - Degree/Diploma Library Science and 1 year computer application diploma/certificate

Social Worker - Degree in Social Worker

Medical Record Officer - Graduation and diploma/certificate in Medical Record Technician Course

How to Apply for DME Steno, Computer Operator and Other Posts Jobs 2020 ?



The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through DME Official Website from 12 May to 27 May 2020.

DME Assam Recruitment Notification PDF

DME Assam Online Application Link - to active 12 May