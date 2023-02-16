DME Assam Recruitment 2023: 1351 Staff Nurse & Laboratory Assistant Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam has announced the DME Assam Recruitment 2023 for the post of Staff Nurse and Laboratory Assistant. Candidates can apply online from the official recruitment website of DME Assam i.e., dme.assam.gov.in For more information on how to apply for the DME Assam Staff Nurse, Dresser, Technician Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

DME Assam Recruitment 2023: The latest notification on DME Assam Recruitment has been announced by the Directorate of Medical Education, Assam. Candidates can apply online from the official website of DME Assam i.e., dme.assam.gov.in

A total of 1351 vacancies have been announced under DME Assam Recruitment 2023 for the post of Staff Nurse, Laboratory Technician. The application process has started and the last date for submission of application forms is 22nd February 2023. A total of 1351 vacancies have been announced and amongst them 609 vacancies are of Staff Nurse and rest other vacancies are announced for several other posts such as Laboratory Technician, Computer Operator and Other different posts.

Candidates applying for Staff Nurse must have done Bsc. in Nursing or GNM, whereas the candidates applying for the Laboratory Assistant must have passed class 12th from a recognized board and must be possessing a diploma in the relevant field.

The directorate in the official notification has released the detailed eligibility criteria as per the different posts announced by DME Assam.

The candidates aged between 18-40 years can apply for the DME Assam Staff Nurse, Dresser, Technician Recruitment and DME Assam Constable Recruitment. Age relaxation shall be applicable as per government guidelines.

We have shared a step-by-step process to apply for the DME Assam Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the DME Assam Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below.

DME Assam Recruitment 2023

The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam has invited applications for 1351 Staff Nurse and Laboratory Assistant Posts. DME Assam Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

DME Assam Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023 Overview

DME Assam Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Directorate of Medical Education Assam Posts Name Staff Nurse, Laboratory Assistant and several others Total Vacancies 1351 Mode of Application Online Last Date to Apply 22nd February 2023 Selection process Computer Based Examination, , Physical Test and Medical Examination

DME Assam Staff Nurse, Dresser, Technician Recruitment 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the DME Assam Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 1351 vacancies announced under DME Assam Recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of DME Assam Staff Nurse, Dresser, Technician Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Download PDF: DME Assam Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

DME Assam Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the DME Assam Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The DME Assam Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the DME Assam Staff Nurse, Dresser, Technician Recruitment Notification 2023.

DME Assam Recruitment Notification 2023 Important Dates

DME Assam Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins 7th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 22nd February 2023 Exam Date To be announced

DME Assam Recruitment Notification 2023 Apply Online & Fees

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and filling up of balance details of the form. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The directorate has not asked any application fee for the DME Assam Recruitment 2023

Here is the direct link to Apply for DME Assam Recruitment 2023

DME Assam Recruitment 2023 Apply Online- Click Here

DME Assam Recruitment 2023 Details

As many as 1351 Staff Nurse and Laboratory Assistant vacancies are to be filled under DME Assam Recruitment Notification 2023. The number of vacancies announced for DME Assam Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below.

DME Assam Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post Name No of Posts Staff Nurse 609 Dresser 6 Laboratory Technician 120 Occupational Therapist 8 Audiovisual Technician 4 Audiometry Technician 4 ECG Technician 3 Radiographic Technician 41 Physiotherapist 6 Photographer 3 Medical Record Officer 3 Radiotherapy Technician 8 Technician (CSS) 32 Anaesthetic Technician 12 Technician for Virology Lab 6 Cataloguer 4 Technician Assistant (CSS) 32 Dark Room Assistant 24 Pharmacist 6 Speech Therapist 6 Optometrist 3 Artist 3 Modeller 3 Carpenter 3 Dental Technician 12 Social Worker 9 Prosthetic & Orthotic Technician 6 OT Technician 12 Technician for Animal Operation Room 3 Supervisor (Laundry) 4 Multi Rehabilitation Worker/ Technician/ Therapist 12 Technician in Audio Visual Aids 6 Vocational Counselor 3 Blacksmith 3 Health Inspector 6 T.B & Chest Diseases Health Visitor 6 LDA/ Computer Operator & Clerk/ DTP Operator 60 Assistant Librarian 6 Statistician 4 Steno and Computer Operator 16 Health Assistant (Male) 3 Coding Clerk 16 Documentalist 4 Driver 18 Receptionist & Clerk 8 Record Clerk 28 Record Keeper & Clerk & Computer Operator 8 Stenographer 6 Store Keeper & Clerk & Computer Operator 75 Store Keeper & Record Clerk 20 Health Educator 6 Library Assistant 12 Accountant 6 Cashier 6 Account Assistant 12 Computer Operator 3 Librarian 3

DME Assam Notification 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for DME Assam Staff Nurse, Dresser, Technician Recruitment 2023 has been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the DME Assam Recruitment Notification to know the details of DME Assam Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of DME Assam Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

DME Assam Recruitment Notification 2023 Age Limit:

The candidates aged between 18-40 years can apply for the DME Assam Staff Nurse, Dresser, Technician Recruitment and DME Assam Constable Recruitment. Age relaxation shall be applicable as per government guidelines.

DME Assam Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for Staff Nurse must have done Bsc. in Nursing or GNM, whereas the candidates applying for the Laboratory Assistant must have passed class 12th from a recognized board and must be possessing a diploma in the relevant field.

Candidates applying for Staff Nurse, Laboratory Assistant and other different posts must note that the last date to apply for DME Assam recruitment 2023 as per DME Assam Staff Nurse, Dresser, Technician Recruitment Notification is 22nd February 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.