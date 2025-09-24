DNA Full Form Explained: Structure, Functions, Discovery & Importance

DNA Full Form: The full name of DNA is Deoxyribonucleic Acid. This molecule holds the complete genetic code of living organisms. The name “Deoxyribonucleic Acid” reflects its part: “Deoxy” points to the lack of an oxygen atom, “Ribo” refers to ribose sugar, “Nucleic” shows it’s found in the cell nucleus, and “Acid” refers to its chemical property. It is responsible for keeping genetic data safe and passing it on so that characteristics move from one generation to the next. Continue reading to learn more about the DNA full form, including its meaning, different types, and other key aspects.

DNA Full Form: What is the full form of DNA?

DNA stands for Deoxyribonucleic Acid. It carries the genetic template for all forms of life. It is located in the nucleus and has two intertwined strands forming a double helix. The strands are built from nucleotides placed in a specific order, and this pattern decides the features and traits of a living being. It is divided into four bases: A for Adenine, T for Thymine, C for Cytosine, and G for Guanine. The arrangement of bases acts as instructions that decide an organism’s features and influence its development and biological functions. We have compiled the DNA full form and other crucial information on this page for the candidate’s reference.