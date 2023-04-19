Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 for 65 Videographer Posts @PrasarBharti.gov.in, Check Eligibility & Other Details

Prasar Bharti Vacancy 2023: The Prasar Bharti has announced the recruitment for the positions of Videographer . All the relevant information regarding the Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

Doordarshan Vacancy 2023: Prasar Bharati, which is a public broadcasting agency of the Indian government, has announced job openings for videographers. These positions are available on a contractual basis, and interested candidates can apply for them online through the official website, applications.prasarbharati.org.

Candidates are allowed to submit their forms through applications.prasarbharati.org within 15 days from the date of the advertisement's release. The advertisement was made available on the website on April 18th. If candidates encounter any issues while submitting their forms, they can send an email to hrcell4l3@gmail.com with a screenshot of the error.

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023

The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 41 vacancies for the role of videographer, which is expected to last for a period of 2 years. To be eligible for the job, candidates must meet the criteria set by Prasar Bharati, and those who meet the requirements are encouraged to apply for the job through the official website before the deadline.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their application form and other relevant documents for future reference. They can also contact the authorities through the contact details provided on the official website for any queries or concerns related to the recruitment process.

Prasar Bharati Vacancy 2023: Overview

The Prasar Bharati has invited applications for the Doordarshan Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Prasar Bharati Posts Name Videographer Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply 15 Days from the Notification Release Date Exam Date To be announced soon Selection process Examination/Interview & Document Verification

Doordarshan Videographer Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

There is no official announcement regarding the Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the examination is expected to be announced soon.

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 Notification

Candidates can download the Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 Notification

Doordarshan Vacancy 2023 Qualification

The Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates must be aged below 40 years as on April 18, 2023 to apply for the recruitment announced by Prasar Bharati. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

To qualify for these positions, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Minimum educational qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognized board.

Additional educational qualification: Candidates must also possess a degree or diploma in Cinematography or Videography from a recognized university or institute.

Desirable qualifications: Candidates who have experience in MOJO (mobile journalism) and have completed a short film-making course are preferred.

Prasar Bharati Vacancy 2023

Prasar Bharati has announced a total of 65 job openings for positions of Videographer . Here's an overview of the vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Post Name Vacancy Videographer 65

Prasar Bharati Vacancy 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has started. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, PrasarBharati.gov.in.

How to apply for Doordarshan Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 for Videographer once the application process begins

Go to the official website applications.prasarbharati.org. Look for the registration window on the homepage and click on it. Register yourself by providing the required information and login to your account. Start the application process. Fill out the form with accurate information and submit it. Print out a copy of the application for future reference.

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Download Application Form

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The application process has started from April 18, 2023 and the last date to apply is 15 days after the notification was released. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.