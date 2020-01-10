XAT 2020 Answer Sheet Released at xatonline.in | Direct link to download available

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has released the XAT 2020 Answer Sheet on 10th January for the candidates who appeared for XAT on 5th January 2020. Candidates can download their XAT 2020 answer sheet by logging onto the official XAT exam website i.e. xatonline.in. XAT 2020 answer key carries correct answers for each of questions marked by the candidate versus the answers that are correct. Candidates can compare individual XAT response sheet against the XAT 2020 answer key to analyse their expected XAT percentile

A direct link has also been provided below, to download the XAT 2020 answer sheet. Get your individual XAT answer sheet now.

XAT 2020 Answer Sheet - Download Now

(Direct Link)

Steps to download XAT 2020 Answer Key

XAT 2020 candidate response sheet can be downloaded from the official website of XAT 2020, xatonline.in. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you download your XAT 2020 response sheet. Follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit official XAT 2020 website i.e. xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on Login Button as shown below

Step 3: Mention your credentials to download the XAT 2020 individual Answer sheet

Step 4: Click on ‘Download Answer sheet’ tab in the menu

Step 5: Your XAT 2020 answer sheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the XAT 2020 answer sheet to check the accuracy of your responses

XAT 2020 - Objection Window

XAT Exam aspirants can raise objections as against the answers deemed to be correct by the XAT exam committee. The objection raising window is open till 11th Jan 2020 (23:55 hrs) for the candidates.

XAT 2020 Response Key

Before releasing the XAT 2020 answer key, XLRI released the individual candidate response sheets to help the candidates analyse their performance in the exam. XAT 2020 answer key would further enable the candidates find their expected score in the MBA entrance exam. The XAT 2020 individual response sheet will contain the answers marked by the candidates in the test held on 5th January 2020.

To never miss an update about MBA Exams, colleges, admission and news, follow MBA section of jagranjosh.com! You can also subscribe with us to get latest updates directly in your inbox.