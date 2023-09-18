DRDA Dumka Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

DRDA Dumka Recruitment 2023 : DRDA Dumka has released the notification for the 102 Technical Assistant and other posts on the official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others.

Get all the details of DRDA Dumka Recruitment here, apply online link

DRDA Dumka Recruitment 2023 Notification: District Rural Development Agency, Dumka (Jharkhand) has invited online applications for the 102 various posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 27, 2023.

Out of 102 positions released, you have the opportunity to apply for various positions including Block Program Officer, Technical Assistant, Account Assistant, Computer Assistant and Gram Rojgar Sevak at the official website-dumka.nic.in.

You can check all the details including eligibility, age limit, how to apply, salary, educational qualification and others updates for the major recruitment drive launched across the state.

DRDA Dumka Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

You can apply for these positions in prescribed format with registered posts on or before September 27, 2023.



DRDA Dumka Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation DRDA Dumka Name of posts Block Program Officer, Technical Assistant, Account Assistant, Computer Assistant and Gram Rojgar Sevak Number of posts 102 Jobs type Govt jobs Last date for apply September 27, 2023 Minimum age limit 18 Yrs Official website dumka.nic.in.

DRDA Dumka Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Block Program Officer-2

Technical Assistant (Equivalent to Assistant Engineer)-5

Technical Assistant (Equivalent to Assistant Engineer)-13

Account Assistant-6

Computer Assistant-7

Gram Rojgar Sevak -69

DRDA Dumka Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have 10th/12th/Degree in any discipline from any recognised institutions. Apart from these, candidates should have B.E. or B.Tech in Civil Engineering/ Diploma in Civil Engineering/B.Sc./B.Com with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



DRDA Dumka Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on 1-1-2023)

Candidates should have minimum 18 years and maximum age as 35/38/40 according to posts.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

DRDA Dumka Recruitment 2023: Salary

Block Program Officer-Rs. 23,140/-

Technical Assistant (Equivalent to Assistant Engineer)-Rs. 22,000/-

Technical Assistant (Equivalent to Assistant Engineer)-Rs. 19,000/-

Account Assistant -Rs. 14,300/-

Computer Assistant-Rs. 14,300/-

Gram Rojgar Sevak-Rs. 11,000/-



DRDA Dumka Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For DRDA Dumka Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts in prescribed format through registered posts to the address mentioned in the notification. Candidates can apply for many posts with separate applications for different posts.

