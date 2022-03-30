DRDO 2020 MTS CEPTAM Recruitment for 1817 Vacancies Cancelled: Check Latest updates here

DRDO 2020 MTS CEPTAM Recruitment: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notice regarding the cancellation of recruitment against the DRDO Entry Test: 2019-20/MTS advertisement published in the Employment News dated 21-27 December 2019. All those candidates who applied for DRDO 2020 MTS CEPTAM Recruitment and were waiting for the exam dates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

A total of 1817 vacancies of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial Post was to be filled up through the recruitment process. The board has not told the reason for the cancellation of the notification.

The official notice reads 'It is hereby informed that the further processing of recruitment against the DRDO Entry Test: 2019-20/MTS advertisement published in the Employment News dated 21-27 December 2019 stands cancelled.'

The DRDO 2020 MTS CEPTAM Recruitment online applications were started on 23rd December 2019 (10:00 AM) and ended on 23rd January 2020 (5:00 PM). Earlier, the board had cancelled the exam dates for Tier-I (CBT) due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check DRDO Official Update

DRDO MTS Vacancy Details

Categories Vacancies SC 163 ST 114 OBC 503 EWS 188 Un-Reserved 849 Total 1817

Every year, this exam is conducted by the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) of the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) for recruitment for the various vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates involves Tier-1/ CBT (Screening), Tier-2/ CBT (Final Selection) and documentation.