DRDO MTS Tier 1 Exam Date 2020, Admit Card to Release Soon @drdo.gov.in

DRDO MTS Tier 1 Exam Date 2020: The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is expected to release the DRDO MTS Tier 1 Exam Date on its official website. Candidates applied for the DRDO MTS Posts can visit on the official website for details of the exam date and admit card updates once it is uploaded on its official website-drdo.gov.in.

According to the media reports, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will conduct the exam for the MTS posts tentatively in April/May 2020. All such candidates applied for the DRDO MTS Posts will be able to check the exam dates once it is unloaded on the official website.

Candidates can download their admit card before two weeks of the date of examination for the MTS Tier 1 Exam. It is noted that DRDO has said in its notification earlier for the MTS Posts that date of examination will be published on website later. The date, time & venue of examination will be given on admit card.

It has been said that the e-admit cards will be available on our websitehttps://www.drdo.gov.in)for download/print, preferably 02 weeks prior to examination.

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) had released the DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Notification for recruitment of 1817 of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on its official website.

It further said that as Admit cards will not be sent by post, so candidates applied for the MTS Posts should note that they will have to visit on the official website to be updated for the same. You can download the DRDO Admit Card 2020 once it is uploaded with following these steps.

How to Download DRDO MTS Tier 1 Admit Card 2020

Visit the official website of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) i.e. drdo.gov.in.

You will have to visit DRDO MTS Tier 1 Link given on the Home Page.

Click on the related link given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.

Once entered correctly and submitting, you will see your Admit Card.

Take Print Out of your admit card and save a copy for future reference.

You May Also Read

CMET Recruitment 2020 for Project Scientist Posts

NRIDA Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Consultant and Other Posts, Apply Till March 25

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for latest updates regarding the MTS Posts recruitment process.