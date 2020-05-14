DRDO RAC Recruitment 2020: 167 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for Scientist Posts @rac.gov.in

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2020: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientist B in Group ‘A’ (Gazetted) technical service. Graduate engineers and postgraduates in Science including students who are appearing or have appeared in their final year examination can apply through RAC website i.e. rac.gov.in

DRDO RAC 2020 online application window will be activated till 10 July 2020 at rac.gov.in. The selected candidates will get a salary in the Pay Scale Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100/-) in specified disciplines and categories. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification in detail here.

Advertisement Number: 137

Important Dates:

Last date of online application submission: 10 July 2020

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of Posts - 167 Vacancies

Disciplines:

Electronics & Comm. Engg - 37 Posts

Mechanical Engineering - 35 Posts

Computer Science & Engineering - 31 Posts

Electrical Engineering - 12 Posts

Material Science & Engineering/Metallurgical Engineering - 10 Posts

Physics - 8 Posts

Chemistry - 7 Posts

Chemical Engineering - 6 Posts

Aeronautical Engineering - 4 Posts

Mathematics - 4 Posts

Civil Engineering - 3 Posts

Psychology - 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Scientist B Posts

Educational Qualification:

Electronics & Comm. Engg - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.

Mechanical Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.

Computer Science & Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science & Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.

Electrical Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electrical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.

Material Science & Engineering/Metallurgical Engineering - Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgy from a recognized university or equivalent.

Physics - Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgy from a recognized university or equivalent.

Chemistry - Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognised university or equivalent.

Chemical Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Chemical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.

Aeronautical Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Aeronautical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.

Mathematics -Master’s Degree in Mathematics from a recognised university or equivalent.

Civil Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Civil Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.

Psychology - Master’s Degree in Psychology from a recognized university or equivalent.

Age Limit

General/EWS - 28 years

OBC - 31 years

SC/ST - 33 years

Selection Process for DRDO RAC 2020

The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Descriptive Examination or percentage of marks in NET will be required to appear in the Personal Interview to be held at Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - will be opened in due course of time.

Official Website

How to apply for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for DRDO RAC 2020 Scientist B through the online mode on or before 10 July 2020.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/PwD and women candidates - No Fee