DRDO RAC Recruitment 2020: 167 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for Scientist Posts @rac.gov.in

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2020: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientist B in Group ‘A’ (Gazetted) technical service. Graduate engineers and postgraduates in Science including students who are appearing or have appeared in their final year examination can apply through RAC website i.e. rac.gov.in
DRDO RAC 2020 online application window will be activated till 10 July 2020 at rac.gov.in. The selected candidates will get a salary in the Pay Scale Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100/-) in specified disciplines and categories. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification in detail here.
Advertisement Number: 137
Important Dates:
- Last date of online application submission: 10 July 2020
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Total no. Of Posts - 167 Vacancies
Disciplines:
- Electronics & Comm. Engg - 37 Posts
- Mechanical Engineering - 35 Posts
- Computer Science & Engineering - 31 Posts
- Electrical Engineering - 12 Posts
- Material Science & Engineering/Metallurgical Engineering - 10 Posts
- Physics - 8 Posts
- Chemistry - 7 Posts
- Chemical Engineering - 6 Posts
- Aeronautical Engineering - 4 Posts
- Mathematics - 4 Posts
- Civil Engineering - 3 Posts
- Psychology - 10 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Scientist B Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Electronics & Comm. Engg - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.
- Mechanical Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.
- Computer Science & Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science & Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.
- Electrical Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electrical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.
- Material Science & Engineering/Metallurgical Engineering - Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgy from a recognized university or equivalent.
- Physics - Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgy from a recognized university or equivalent.
- Chemistry - Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognised university or equivalent.
- Chemical Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Chemical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.
- Aeronautical Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Aeronautical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.
- Mathematics -Master’s Degree in Mathematics from a recognised university or equivalent.
- Civil Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Civil Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.
- Psychology - Master’s Degree in Psychology from a recognized university or equivalent.
Age Limit
General/EWS - 28 years
OBC - 31 years
SC/ST - 33 years
Selection Process for DRDO RAC 2020
The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Descriptive Examination or percentage of marks in NET will be required to appear in the Personal Interview to be held at Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Online Application Link - will be opened in due course of time.
How to apply for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for DRDO RAC 2020 Scientist B through the online mode on or before 10 July 2020.
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates - Rs. 100/-
SC/ST/PwD and women candidates - No Fee