DRDO JRF Recruitment 2020-21: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Walk -In from 4 to 11 Dec

DRDO Recruitment 2020-21: Defence Research & Development Organization has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow in different disciplines. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 4 to 11 December 2020 as per schedule given below.

Important Dates:

Mechanical Engineering: 4 January 2021

Automobile Engineering: 6 January 2021

Electronics Engineering: 8 January 2021

Computer Science: 11 January 2021

DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineering: 6 Posts

Automobile Engineering: 3 Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduate degree in professional course (BE/ B. Tech) in first division with valid NET/GATE score OR Post Graduate degree in (M.E. I M.Tech) with First Division both at Graduate and Postgraduate in Mechanical Engg, Automobile Engg, Electronics Engg & Computer Science.

DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit - maximum of 28 years age as on date of interview (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Salary- Rs. 31000/- P.M. (also HRA and Medical facilities shall be admissible as per rules)

Download DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF

How to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on the scheduled dates to Director, VRDE, PO; Vahannagar, Ahmednagar- 414 006 (Maharashtra) along with the Handwritten/Type written application with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of Mark Sheets/Certificates (101 h Standard onwards). Caste Certificate and Experience Certificate. Candidates are requested to bring one Photo Identity Card in original like Aadhar Card, Driving license, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID etc at the time of interview.

