DSSSB AAO Admit Card 2023 Out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Check Download Link

DSSSB has released the admit card for the post of AAO on its official website-dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check download link.

DSSSB AAO Admit Card 2023 Download: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of AAO on its official website. DSSSB will be conducting the Common AAO Exam from 28 March 2023 onwards. All those candidates who are appearing in Common AAO Exam under various departments can download DSSSB AAO Admit Card 2022 from the official website of DSSSB-dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

You can download the DSSSB AAO Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: DSSSB AAO Admit Card 2023





Recovering the Login Credential

To download the DSSSB AAO Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth to the link on the home page. You can get these credentials from the information provided in the application form.

During downloading the Admit Card, an SMS will be delivered on your mobile number to convey your Roll Number to use user ID. The candidates who have not mentioned their mobile number in the application form are advised to update their mobile number by visiting the office of DSSSB personally by 23 March 2023.

DSSSB is set to conduct the AAO written exam from 28 March 2023 to 03 April 2023 in online i.e. computer based test mode.

Candidates can download the DSSSB AAO Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

