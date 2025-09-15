RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

PSEB Class 10th Punjabi Paper B Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

By Akshita Jolly
Sep 15, 2025, 12:18 IST

PSEB Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26: The Punjab School Education Board has made available the revised syllabus for class 10th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can download the Punjabi Paper A syllabus for the same.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

PSEB Class 10th Punjabi Paper B Syllabus 2025-26: Are you a student looking for the latest syllabus of Punjabi Paper B? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Students can check and download the syllabus here for FREE. The syllabus helps the students to know about the important topics, total weightage, and the concepts. The syllabus is revised annually, allowing students to track the changes made. Check and download the Punjabi Paper B  syllabus in English and the Punjabi language for FREE.

Also, check: PSEB Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

PSEB Class 10th Punjabi Paper  Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

Students can check the syllabus below: 

Direct Link:

PSEB Class 10th Punjabi Paper B Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

Other Related Links

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News