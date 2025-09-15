RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Web Options Entry Close Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 15, 2025, 12:30 IST

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 final phase web option entry closes today. Students can enter the choices for the allotment round through the link available at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Web Optipons Entry
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Web Optipons Entry
Register for Result Updates

The Department of Technical Education will close the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final phase option entry window today, September 15. Candidates participating in the third and final phase of AP EACET counselling must complete the choice filling process by today.

Based on the choices entered and the number of seats available, the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 final round allotment result will be announced on September 18, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in the AP EAPCET 2025 final round of counselling must report to the colleges for admission by September 22, 2025. 

AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final round achoice filling link is available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to enter the choices for allotment

AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Choice Filling - Click Here

Steps to Enter Choices for AP EAPCET Counselling 2025

The link to enter the options for AP EAMCET Final phase counselling is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to enter the choices

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET Counselling

Step 2: Click on the EAMCET counselling web options link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Enter the choices for allotment

Step 5: Lock the choices

Step 6: Save and click on submit

 

Stay updated with the Latest Education News. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Also Read: Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Choice Selection From Today, Sept 15, For Ayush Courses

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News