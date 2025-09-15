AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Web Options Entry Close Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

The Department of Technical Education will close the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final phase option entry window today, September 15. Candidates participating in the third and final phase of AP EACET counselling must complete the choice filling process by today.
Based on the choices entered and the number of seats available, the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 final round allotment result will be announced on September 18, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in the AP EAPCET 2025 final round of counselling must report to the colleges for admission by September 22, 2025.
AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final round achoice filling link is available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to enter the choices for allotment
AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Choice Filling - Click Here
Steps to Enter Choices for AP EAPCET Counselling 2025
The link to enter the options for AP EAMCET Final phase counselling is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to enter the choices
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET Counselling
Step 2: Click on the EAMCET counselling web options link
Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4: Enter the choices for allotment
Step 5: Lock the choices
Step 6: Save and click on submit
Stay updated with the Latest Education News. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Also Read: Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Choice Selection From Today, Sept 15, For Ayush Courses
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation