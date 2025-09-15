AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Web Options Entry Close Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

The Department of Technical Education will close the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final phase option entry window today, September 15. Candidates participating in the third and final phase of AP EACET counselling must complete the choice filling process by today.

Based on the choices entered and the number of seats available, the AP EAPCET counselling 2025 final round allotment result will be announced on September 18, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in the AP EAPCET 2025 final round of counselling must report to the colleges for admission by September 22, 2025.

AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final round achoice filling link is available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to enter the choices for allotment

AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Choice Filling - Click Here