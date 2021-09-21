DSSSB Answer Key 2021 Released for Various Posts, Submit Objections if any from today onwards @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Various Post Answer Key 2021 has been released on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check Answer Key PDF, Objection Link, Instructions and other details here.

DSSSB Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the draft answer keys for the online computer-based exams for various exams including Technical Assistant, TGT Math, Scientific Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Senior Scientific Assistant and TGT English. The candidates who appeared in the DSSSB Exam 2021 can download the answer keys through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The above-mentioned exams were conducted from 10 to 14 September 2021 at various exam centres. The candidates can check DSSSB Answer Key by following the easy steps given below. If any candidate has doubt/objection against the draft answer keys, they may raise objections through the online mode at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The facility of raising objections against DSSSB Answer Key 2021 will available from 21 September to 25 September 2021.

How to Download DSSSB Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on the ‘Answer Keys’ Tab. It will redirect you to the notification page. Now, click on the notice that reads ‘Display of Draft answer keys for online computer-based examination for various examinations for dates of 10, 11, 13, 14 Sep 2021. It will redirect you to a PDF. Read all instructions & details and save DSSSB Answer Key 2021 for future reference.

How to submit objections against DSSSB Answer Key 2021?

The candidates can download their objections by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR DSSSB EXAMS HELD FROM 10TH TO 14TH SEPT 2021’ available on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Now, Enter your application number, date of birth and click on the login button. The answer keys will appear on the screen. If any doubt against the answer key, the candidates can submit objections till 25 September. The candidates are advised to download DSSSB Objections for future reference.

