DSSSB Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the result and final answer key at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates preparing for the upcoming DSSSB exam for PGT, TGT or other posts are advised to check the previous year cut offs to analyse trends and set realistic preparation targets. Scroll on to find DSSSB Previous Year Cut Off for PGT, TGT, PRT, Nursery Teacher and other posts.

Jul 8, 2025, 18:01 IST
Check here the previous year cut off marks of DSSSB PGT, TGT, PRT exams.

DSSSB Cut Off: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) releases cut-off marks after successfully conducting the exam. The cut-off marks are released in PDF format, containing the minimum passing marks for each subject and category. Aspirants who score equal to or above the DSSSB exam cut off are shortlisted for further rounds. The cut off is determined by factors such as the exam’s difficulty level, number of candidates appearing, and the total number of vacancies.
With the DSSSB exams for PGT, TGT, and other posts currently underway, candidates are advised to review the previous year cut off marks. This will help them set a safe target score and refine their preparation strategy accordingly. In this article, you can get complete details on DSSSB Previous Year Cut Off for TGT, PGT, PRT, and other teaching posts.

DSSSB Cut Off 2025

DSSSB exam is being conducted in full swing across various centres to fill multiple posts and vacancies. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will announce the DSSSB Cut Off 2025 along with the result on its official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. These cut off marks represent the minimum scores candidates need to secure to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. Several factors, including the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and overall candidate performance, will influence the cut off marks.

How to Check DSSSB Cut Off?

The cut off marks are released along with the result and final answer key. Candidates can download DSSSB cut off by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
  • Go to the ‘Results’ section on the homepage.
  • Click on the link titled ‘DSSSB Cut Off 2025 for (Post Name)’.
  • The category-wise cut off marks PDF will open on your screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

DSSSB Previous Year Cut Off

Reviewing the DSSSB previous year cut offs helps candidates understand the increase or decrease in cut off trends and the overall competition level in recent years. It also allows them to estimate the expected cut off range for upcoming exams and plan their preparation accordingly. DSSSB cut off varies each year based on factors like the difficulty level of the exam, number of applicants, and the total vacancies announced.

DSSSB PGT Previous Year Cut Off

DSSSB is conducting PGT exam from July 7 to August 4 in two shifts. Candidates who are yet to appear for the exam can check the DSSSB PGT Cut Off 2022 below to refine their preparation strategy accordingly.

Post

UR

OBC

SC

ST

PGT Commerce- Male

148.96

123.01

123.53

90.83

PGT English – Female

183.47

162.58

150.23

92.46

PGT History – Female

143.98

128.68

109.62

PGT Physics – Female

168.88

132.89

116.53

96.90

DSSSB PGT Physical Education Male

155.50

134

129.25

111

DSSSB PGT Sociology Male

144.44

117.93

DSSSB PGT Sociology Female

153.03

139.14

124.75

95.45

DSSSB PGT Hindi  Female

191.59

187.13

177.02

164.57

DSSSB PGT Political Science  Male

161.15

146.71

147.97

123.14

PGT History – Male

161.50

138.25

130.25

PGT Computer Science Female

185.59

155.08

NA

99.41

PGT Computer Science Male

176.19

142.88

145.68

102.71

PGT Maths Female

143.75

124.73

105.71

90.49

PGT Biology Female

190.42

127.12

PGT Biology Male

211.53

174.66

145.17

PGT Economics Male

175.51

126.01

137.12

101.01

PGT Economics Female

175.76

136.11

129.04

98.23

PGT Geography Female

170.96

143.94

132.07

119.19

PGT Geography Male

180.56

125.25

150.25

152.27

PGT Fine Arts Female

170.96

141.92

PGT Fine Arts Male

170.45

134.85

156.06

138.13

PGT Chemistry Female

117.75

94.50

PGT Physics – Male

179.01

146.60

139.81

92.77

PGT Commerce – Male [23/20]

148.96

123.01

123.53

90.83

PGT Commerce – Female [24/20]

216.10

186.86

182.30

92.20

DSSSB TGT Cut Off

The board announces cut-off marks separately for every subject. Candidates preparing for the exam must be well-informed about the DSSSB TGT cut off for their respective subjects and strategise their preparation accordingly.

Post

UR

OBC

SC

ST

TGT Special Education Teacher

80.10

70.15

60.20

60.97

TGT Computer Science

123.93

94.71

107.93

66.29

TGT Punjabi Male

81.56

98.27

63.35

Not Qualified

TGT Punjabi Female

89.07

78.34

62.14

Not Qualified

TGT Sanskrit Male

82.41

78.90

80.88

62.81

TGT Natural Science Female

123.06

112.24

88.07

62.16

TGT Natural Science Male

108.15

70.50

86.09

73.55

TGT English Male

81

72.25

73

64.50

TGT English Female

104.93

80.86

71.05

62.12

TGT Maths Female

102.77

71.07

61.71

62.75

Special Educator Primary

98.98

70

75.45

60.12

DSSSB Cut Off for TGT 2021

For FY 2021, the highest DSSSB TGT Cut Off was for the Hindi subject, followed by Sanskrit. This was due to the increasing competition and scope in these two subjects.

Subjects

Category

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Hindi

126.99

74.65

122.09

114.95

Social Science

97.69

88.19

89.13

73.95

Natural Science [Male]

80.96

73.73

85.45

69.31

Natural Science [Female]

103.54

95.04

88.15

70

Maths

82.05

81.41

60.78

73.32

Sanskrit

122.75

82.75

107.25

97.5

DSSSB TGT Previous Year Cut Off for Computer Science

DSSSB released the cut off for TGT Computer Science to recruit 2026 vacancies. A total of 3217 candidates were shortlisted for the document verification stage. The DSSSB TGT Cut Off 2018 is mentioned in the table below:

Post Name

Total Vacancies

Vacancies

UR

OBC

SC

ST

OH

HH

VH

TGT (Computer Science)

2026

1025

547

303

151

20

20

20

Candidates called for DV

3217

2067

407

607

92

40

3

1

Cut-off marks (out of 196)

90

68.6

64.75

58.8

67.75

58.8

58.8

DSSSB PRT Previous Year Cut Off

DSSSB PRT Cut Off for FY 2022 was the highest, showcasing the increasing competition and dedication of aspirants preparing for the exam. Hence, candidates planning to appear for the upcoming exam must give their best shot!

DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2022

Category

DSSSB Cut Off

UR

159.75

EWS

153.43

OBC

159.62

SC

149.41

ST

128.68

PH-HH

123.16

PH-MD

112.57

PH-OH

152.36

PH-VH

149.84

DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2018

Take a look at the table below to know the DSSSB PRT Previous Year Cut Off marks for all categories:

Category

Cut Off

UR

117.52

OBC

98.5

SC

94.23

ST

60.72

PH

88.17

VH

60.98

DSSSB Final Cut Off 2018 for Nursery Teacher

The DSSSB Final Cut Off 2018 for Nursery Teacher was relatively lower compared to other posts. The highest cut off was recorded for the UR category at 80.75, while the cut off for ST candidates stood at 60.75. Refer to the table below to know category-wise DSSSB Cut Off for Nursery Teacher post.

Category

Cut Off

UR

80.75

OBC

70.75

SC

75.5

ST

60.75

PH (OH)

70

VH

64.75

DSSSB Minimum Qualifying Marks

The board has set the minimum passing marks for all categories. General category candidates need to secure 40%, 35% for OBC and 30% for SC/ST/PH categories.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

General

40%

OBC (Delhi)

35%

SC/ST/PH

30%

