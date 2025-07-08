DSSSB Cut Off: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) releases cut-off marks after successfully conducting the exam. The cut-off marks are released in PDF format, containing the minimum passing marks for each subject and category. Aspirants who score equal to or above the DSSSB exam cut off are shortlisted for further rounds. The cut off is determined by factors such as the exam’s difficulty level, number of candidates appearing, and the total number of vacancies.

With the DSSSB exams for PGT, TGT, and other posts currently underway, candidates are advised to review the previous year cut off marks. This will help them set a safe target score and refine their preparation strategy accordingly. In this article, you can get complete details on DSSSB Previous Year Cut Off for TGT, PGT, PRT, and other teaching posts.

DSSSB Cut Off 2025 DSSSB exam is being conducted in full swing across various centres to fill multiple posts and vacancies. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will announce the DSSSB Cut Off 2025 along with the result on its official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. These cut off marks represent the minimum scores candidates need to secure to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. Several factors, including the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and overall candidate performance, will influence the cut off marks. How to Check DSSSB Cut Off? The cut off marks are released along with the result and final answer key. Candidates can download DSSSB cut off by following these steps: Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Go to the ‘Results’ section on the homepage.

Click on the link titled ‘DSSSB Cut Off 2025 for (Post Name)’.

The category-wise cut off marks PDF will open on your screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

DSSSB Previous Year Cut Off Reviewing the DSSSB previous year cut offs helps candidates understand the increase or decrease in cut off trends and the overall competition level in recent years. It also allows them to estimate the expected cut off range for upcoming exams and plan their preparation accordingly. DSSSB cut off varies each year based on factors like the difficulty level of the exam, number of applicants, and the total vacancies announced. DSSSB PGT Previous Year Cut Off DSSSB is conducting PGT exam from July 7 to August 4 in two shifts. Candidates who are yet to appear for the exam can check the DSSSB PGT Cut Off 2022 below to refine their preparation strategy accordingly. Post UR OBC SC ST PGT Commerce- Male 148.96 123.01 123.53 90.83 PGT English – Female 183.47 162.58 150.23 92.46 PGT History – Female 143.98 128.68 – 109.62 PGT Physics – Female 168.88 132.89 116.53 96.90 DSSSB PGT Physical Education Male 155.50 134 129.25 111 DSSSB PGT Sociology Male 144.44 117.93 – – DSSSB PGT Sociology Female 153.03 139.14 124.75 95.45 DSSSB PGT Hindi Female 191.59 187.13 177.02 164.57 DSSSB PGT Political Science Male 161.15 146.71 147.97 123.14 PGT History – Male 161.50 – 138.25 130.25 PGT Computer Science Female 185.59 155.08 NA 99.41 PGT Computer Science Male 176.19 142.88 145.68 102.71 PGT Maths Female 143.75 124.73 105.71 90.49 PGT Biology Female – – 190.42 127.12 PGT Biology Male 211.53 – 174.66 145.17 PGT Economics Male 175.51 126.01 137.12 101.01 PGT Economics Female 175.76 136.11 129.04 98.23 PGT Geography Female 170.96 143.94 132.07 119.19 PGT Geography Male 180.56 125.25 150.25 152.27 PGT Fine Arts Female 170.96 141.92 – – PGT Fine Arts Male 170.45 134.85 156.06 138.13 PGT Chemistry Female – – 117.75 94.50 PGT Physics – Male 179.01 146.60 139.81 92.77 PGT Commerce – Male [23/20] 148.96 123.01 123.53 90.83 PGT Commerce – Female [24/20] 216.10 186.86 182.30 92.20

DSSSB TGT Cut Off The board announces cut-off marks separately for every subject. Candidates preparing for the exam must be well-informed about the DSSSB TGT cut off for their respective subjects and strategise their preparation accordingly. Post UR OBC SC ST TGT Special Education Teacher 80.10 70.15 60.20 60.97 TGT Computer Science 123.93 94.71 107.93 66.29 TGT Punjabi Male 81.56 98.27 63.35 Not Qualified TGT Punjabi Female 89.07 78.34 62.14 Not Qualified TGT Sanskrit Male 82.41 78.90 80.88 62.81 TGT Natural Science Female 123.06 112.24 88.07 62.16 TGT Natural Science Male 108.15 70.50 86.09 73.55 TGT English Male 81 72.25 73 64.50 TGT English Female 104.93 80.86 71.05 62.12 TGT Maths Female 102.77 71.07 61.71 62.75 Special Educator Primary 98.98 70 75.45 60.12

DSSSB Cut Off for TGT 2021 For FY 2021, the highest DSSSB TGT Cut Off was for the Hindi subject, followed by Sanskrit. This was due to the increasing competition and scope in these two subjects. Subjects Category UR OBC SC ST Hindi 126.99 74.65 122.09 114.95 Social Science 97.69 88.19 89.13 73.95 Natural Science [Male] 80.96 73.73 85.45 69.31 Natural Science [Female] 103.54 95.04 88.15 70 Maths 82.05 81.41 60.78 73.32 Sanskrit 122.75 82.75 107.25 97.5 DSSSB TGT Previous Year Cut Off for Computer Science DSSSB released the cut off for TGT Computer Science to recruit 2026 vacancies. A total of 3217 candidates were shortlisted for the document verification stage. The DSSSB TGT Cut Off 2018 is mentioned in the table below:

Post Name Total Vacancies Vacancies UR OBC SC ST OH HH VH TGT (Computer Science) 2026 1025 547 303 151 20 20 20 Candidates called for DV 3217 2067 407 607 92 40 3 1 Cut-off marks (out of 196) – 90 68.6 64.75 58.8 67.75 58.8 58.8 DSSSB PRT Previous Year Cut Off DSSSB PRT Cut Off for FY 2022 was the highest, showcasing the increasing competition and dedication of aspirants preparing for the exam. Hence, candidates planning to appear for the upcoming exam must give their best shot! DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2022 Category DSSSB Cut Off UR 159.75 EWS 153.43 OBC 159.62 SC 149.41 ST 128.68 PH-HH 123.16 PH-MD 112.57 PH-OH 152.36 PH-VH 149.84 DSSSB PRT Cut Off 2018

Take a look at the table below to know the DSSSB PRT Previous Year Cut Off marks for all categories: Category Cut Off UR 117.52 OBC 98.5 SC 94.23 ST 60.72 PH 88.17 VH 60.98 DSSSB Final Cut Off 2018 for Nursery Teacher The DSSSB Final Cut Off 2018 for Nursery Teacher was relatively lower compared to other posts. The highest cut off was recorded for the UR category at 80.75, while the cut off for ST candidates stood at 60.75. Refer to the table below to know category-wise DSSSB Cut Off for Nursery Teacher post. Category Cut Off UR 80.75 OBC 70.75 SC 75.5 ST 60.75 PH (OH) 70 VH 64.75 DSSSB Minimum Qualifying Marks The board has set the minimum passing marks for all categories. General category candidates need to secure 40%, 35% for OBC and 30% for SC/ST/PH categories.