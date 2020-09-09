DSSSB DASS Grade 4 Result 2020 Announced @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check DSSSB DASS/Jr Assistant Skill Test Merit List Here

DSSSB DASS Grade 4 Result 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released DSSSB DASS/Jr Assistant Skill Test Result against the Advt No. 02/2018. All those candidates who appeared in the DSSSB DASS Grade 4 Skill test can check the result on the official website of DSSSB.

DSSSB DASS Grade 4 Skill Test 2020 was held from 22 December 2019, 23 December 2019 & 16 February 2020. A total of 727 candidates appeared for the test. Out of which, only 395 candidates qualified. Candidates appeared in DSSSB DASS/Jr Assistant Skill Test can check result list by scrolling down.

All qualified candidates allowed to up-load e-dossier subject to attaining minimum qualifying marks and correctness of the information furnished by the candidates in their online application form. The e-dossier link shall be active from 15 to 29 September 2020.

All shortlisted candidates will also receive an email or sms on their registered mobile number and email id. If any candidate fails to upload the e-dossier during their above said period, his/her candidature will be rejected and no further opportunity will be provided on whatsoever ground.

DSSSB DASS Grade 4 Result 2020

Candidates should also note that the final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit against the notified vacancies provided the candidate falling in the zone of consideration fulfils all required eligibility conditions.

How to Download DSSSB DASS Grade 4 Result 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Click on DSSSB DASS Grade 4 Result 2020 flashing on the homepage.

A PDF will be opened.

Candidates can download DSSSB DASS Grade 4 Result 2020 and save the result for future reference.

