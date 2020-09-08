ITBP GDMO Recruitment 2020: 14 Vacancies Notified, Walk-In on 24 & 25 September

ITBP GDMO Recruitment 2020: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMOs) for CISF and NDRF BNs in various locations/formations throughout the country. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 24 and 25 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 24 and 25 September 2020

ITBP GDMO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

General Duty Medical Officer - 14 Posts

ITBP GDMO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule of part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part 2 of the third schedules should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in subsection 3 of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

ITBP GDMO Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - All doctors appointed will not continue on the post once he/she reaches 70 years of age.

ITBP GDMO Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 75,000/- Per Month

Download ITBP GDMO Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for ITBP Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 24 and 25 September 2020 at Directorate General, Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, Ministry of Home Affair/Govt. Of India, Sector-1, West Block-1, Ground Floor, R.K. Puram, New Delhi - 110066 along with the documents. No TA/DA is admissible for the Interview.

