BPSC Director Recruitment 2020 Notification out, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Director Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Director, Museum and Architecture under Art, Culture & Youth Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in from 8 September to 25 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Registration Dates: 8 September 2020 to 25 September 2020

Last date for remitting the online application fee: 29 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 6 October 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of the online application: 13 October 2020

BPSC Director Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Director (Museum)

Director (Archaeology)

BPSC Director Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduation in archaeology are eligible to apply. Candidates can check the notification PDFs for more details.

BPSC Director Recruitment 2020 Salary - Pay Scale - 13, Pay Matrix - 123100-215900/-

BPSC Director Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Minimum 36 years, Maximum 50 years

BPSC Director Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of educational qualification, experience and Interview.

BPSC Director Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

BPSC Director Recruitment 2020 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for BPSC Director Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 8 to 25 September 2020 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. After submitting the online application, the candidates can forward the hard copy of the application to the Bihar Public Service Commission latest by 13 October 2020 by 5 PM.

BPSC Director Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

All General Candidates - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST of Bihar - Rs. 25/-

SC/ST/Women - Rs. 25/-

All Others - Rs. 100/-

Latest Government Jobs:

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: 535 Vacancies for Manager & Senior Manager Posts, Apply Online @pnbindia.in from 8 Sept

PUCB Clerk Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Clerk-Cum-Cashier/FS/ASE Posts @pucb.in, Salary Upto 18,000/-