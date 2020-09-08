Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2020, 232 Vacancies for AWT & AWH Posts, Apply Online @ wdcw.tg.nic.in

Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Department of Women Development & Child Welfare, Telangana has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi Teacher (AWT), Mini Anganwadi Teacher (Mini AWT) & Anganwadi Helper/Ayah (AWH) in Rangareddy District. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 18 September 2020.

A total of 232 vacancies have been notified for the post of Anganwadi. Candidates holding the qualification of SSC are eligible to apply. Candidates can check qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 5 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 18 September 2020

Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Anganwadi - 232 Posts

Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed 10th Std or SSC from a recognized board.

Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 21 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit list.

How to apply for Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 on or before 18 September 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Online Application Procedure

Step 1: The Candidate has to visit the WEBSITE http://wdcw.tg.nic.in and fill the application. While filling the same, the candidates have to ensure that there are no mistakes in it. The Department bears no responsibility for the mistakes, if any, made by the candidates.

Step 2: By Clicking the Preview button, the Candidate has to verify the details displayed on the screen. If any details are to be changed, the candidate should go back to the previous page and Edit the details. The Candidate has to select Checkbox to accept that the details filled by the candidate are true as per their knowledge, before submitting the application.

Step 3: Immediately after submitting the application, the applicant will get an acknowledgement form. The applicant can download the acknowledgement form by clicking the Download button.