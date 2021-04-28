DSSSB Fire Operator Answer Key 2021 Released, Raise Objections if any @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Fire Operator Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the answer key for the post of Fire Operator against advertisement number 18/19. The candidates who appeared for DSSSB Fire Operator Exam 2021 can download the answer key through the official website of DSSSB.i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Fire Operator Exam 2021 was conducted on 20 April 2021 at various exam centres. The answer keys for the same now have been uploaded to the official website. The candidates can download DSSSB Fire Operator 2021 Answer Key by following the easy steps given below.

How and where to download DSSSB Fire Operator Exam 2021 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Click on DSSSB Fire Operator Answer Key 2021 flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter application number, date of birth and other details.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download DSSSB Fire Operator Exam 2021 Answer Key and save it for future reference.

If any candidate has doubt against the DSSSB Fire Operator 2021 Answer Key, they may raise objections till the 5th day (total of 5 days) of the start of this Link. Afterwards, the link to the objection will be disabled. The candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through the link available on the official website. The objections will be submitted through online mode only. Objections through/through any other mode/instrument/channel will not be considered by DSSSB.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 706 vacancies of Fire Operator (Only for Male) Posts. The candidates can directly download DSSSB Fire Operator 2021 Answer Key by clicking on the above link.