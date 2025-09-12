CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025: The Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal is all set to conduct CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Exam on September 21. This exam is being conducted to fill up 225 vacancies for the Staff Nurse post. As the exam is approaching, candidates should increase their preparation speed and cover the entire syllabus with focused practice and revision. It includes various topics related to anatomy, community health nursing, mental health nursing, nursing education, and more. Candidates should integrate the latest syllabus for the Staff Nurse post in their exam preparation to stay on track. It will help them focus on the topics that have a higher chance of being asked in the exam. Further details about the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Syllabus and Exam Pattern are shared on this page.

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 The Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal has released the syllabus for the Staff Nurse post on its official website. Candidates eyeing this post must read and download the syllabus to prioritise only the important topics and save time for revision sessions. Those who will clear the written exam will only be shortlisted for the document verification. Check the key highlights of the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse syllabus for reference purposes. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal Post Name Staff Nurse Vacancies 225 Selection Process Written Exam & Document Verification Exam Date September 21, 2025 Maximum Marks 100 Job Location Chhattisgarh CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates should review the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse exam pattern to learn about the exam standards, format, and overall marking system. Typically, the competitive written exam will carry a total of 100 marks. It is divided into 5 units of 20 marks each. Here is the latest paper pattern for the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse post shared below: Topics Marks Anatomy, Physiology, Microbiology, Fundamentals of Nursing, etc 20 marks Community Health Nursing 20 marks Mental Health Nursing 20 marks Professional Trends, Nursing Research & Computer Education 20 marks Nursing Education and Nursing Administration 20 marks Total 100 marks CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse syllabus can strengthen your preparation. It guides you with the topics relevant from exam viewpoints and helps you stay ahead of the competition. Get the Chhattisgarh Vyapam Staff Nurse syllabus PDF download link on this page.

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The CG Vyapam Staff Nurse exam aims to evaluate candidates’ nursing aptitude, subject knowledge, and professional skills associated with the role. The syllabus covers 5 units, including anatomy, community health nursing, mental health nursing, nursing education, and more. Candidates must build a strong foundation across all the topics and their sub-topics to perform well. Have a look at the latest CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 discussed below. Unit I Anatomy Cell Structure,Classification of bones,Type Of Tissues Types of muscles. Joints. Structure of heart, Blood vessels, Structure of Respirator, organs. Sense organs, Structure of Eye, Digestive organs. Spleen, Lymph nodes Organs of urinary system, Male & Female reproductive organs Autonomic nervous system. Physiology Functions of joints. Actions of Chief muscles Functions of neuron. Blood composition, Functions of heart. Blood pressure - Blood circulation, Pulse, Respiration - Mechanism of Respiration, Metabolism, Functions of skin /Function of kidney, Regulation of body temperature, Fluid and electrolyte Balance, Functions of Pituitary Thyroid, Parathyroid, Pancreas Adrenals, Functions of Eye, Ear, Nose, Tongue, Menstrual cycle, Menopause' Functions of Reproductive organs, Testes & its functions. Microbiology Classification of Microorganism, Pathogenic and non- pathogenic organisms. Transmission of infection.Modes of transmission of infection.Immunity.Immunization schedule, Sterilization, Disinfection Chemotherapy, Antibiotics, Asepsis, Cross infection. Infection control Pasteurisation,Microscope, Examinationofslide.Methods of sample collection,Factors influencing microbial growth Fundamentals of Nursing (i) Introduction of Nursing, Definition of Nurse, Meaning of Nursing, Ethics of Nursing, Health Care Agencies, Hospital & Community. (ii) Nursing Care of the Patient/Client Admission of Patent, Bed and Bed Making Maintenance of Therapeutic environment psychosocial Environment, Nursing process and Nursing Care Plan, Recording & Reporting, Discharge of Patient. (iii) Basic Nursing care & needs of the patient Hygienic needs of physical needs, Nutritional Needs, Safety Needs, Actinty& exercise. (iv) Assessment of patient/client-physical Assessment. (v) Therapentic Nursing Care & Procedure. Asepsis- Hand Washing, Disinfection, Autoclaving care of temlization of Articles, Liven, Care of Respiratory System, Gastro Intestinal Tract, Urinary System, Skin & mucous Membrane. (vi) Basic needs are care of special condition.Unconscious, Handicapped, Dying Patient (vii) Introduction of Pharmacology concept, classification, Administration of Drugs General Action of Drugs,Nursing implication in Administration of Drugs. (viii) First Aid, Emergency Care, Bums, Fire, Accidents, Hemorrhage, Community Emergency Flood, - Earthquakes - Famine - Disaster, Personal Hygiene. Medical Surgical Nursing Causes of diseases, Inflammation, Shock, Anesthesia, Control of infection, Pre-operative & post- operative care, Tuberculosis, Preventive and rehabilitative aspects of respiratory system,' Anginapectoris, Cardiac arrests. Varicose veins and aneurysms.Anaemia, Blood transfusion, Stomatitis, Dental caries, Tumours, Hernia, Gastritis, Peptic ulcers, Colitis, Fistula, Appendicitis, Hepatitis, Carcinoma, Sprains, Fractures, Arthritis, Osteomydites, OT Technique, Acute & Chronic nephritis. Cystitis, Uraemia, Pyelitis, Prostatic hypertrophy.Migraine, Meningitis, encephalitis.Spinal cord compressions, Neuritis and neuralgia, Heat stroke.

Hydrophobia, Hyper and hypo secretions of thyroid, Diabetes mellitus. Eczema, Radiation burns, Plastic surgery, General set up of operation theatre, Theatre technique. Preparation of theatre equipment and instruments in common use.Principles of intensive care nursing, Role of a nurse in I.C.U., Various modalities of cancer therapy.Fertility and infertility.Sterilisation, Abortion, Ectopic pregnancy. Venereal disease, Mastitis, Blindness (Causes and prevention), Conjunctivitis, Cataract, Glaucoma, Otitis media, Mastoiditis, Rhinitis, tonsillitis. Sinusitis, COMMUNICABLE DISEASES: Diseases caused by virus - Measles. Poliomyelitis, Diseases caused by bacteria - Diphtheria, Tetnus, Gastroenteritis leprosy, Dysentery, Diseases caused by Mosquito - Malaria, Dengue, Gonorrhea, Aids. Maternal and Child Health Nursing Morbidity and Mortality rates. Female Pelvjs. Reproductive during pregnancy, organs.Foetal development, Apgar scoring, Measurement, Normal Pregnancy, care diseases associated with pregnancy.Stagesoflabour.Normal delivery.Diagnosis of pregnancy, Operative Puerperium, Post natal care, care of new bom ABNORMALITIES: During pregnancy, During labour. The Healthy procedures, M.T.P, Laparoscopy, F.W. devices, role of midwife. Minor disorders of new born, Child, The seak Child, Children with various diseases & disorder. Welfare of Children. Midwifery Postmaturity, intrauterine fetal death, Record keeping. Statistics,Growth and developmentof child. Nutritional needs, Malnutrition (PCM), Dehydration, Diarrhea, vomiting, convulsions, Care of cord, skin. Eye, Mouth,Clothing etc., Congenital abnormalities, Mental Retardation, Breast feeding, Weaning, Care of handicapped sick child G.I.T. Respiratory, Genitourinary system, Cardio vascular, Skin, Basic needs of child, Care of anesthetics during child labour, Psychological disorders of childhood. Communicable diseases, Role of analgesics & Common birth injuries. Gynecological Nursing: Puberty, Fertility & Infertility, Uterine Displacement Breast Disorder, STD, Cancer Cervix & Nursing uterus. Unit II Community Health Nursing Definition and concept of health and disease Concept, Primary community Health care, Differences between institutional and community Health nursing, Qualities and function of Health nurse Family Health services, School Health Services, Health problems of India, Referral System, Function of health personnel in clinics, Health Education at home. Health Services organization at different Levels, National, State, Local in urban and rural areas. Special community health Services and nurse role, Industrial nursing, Geriatric nursing, Importance of Sex education and sexhygiene, Problemś of sex effecting health, STD, Community health nurse as an administrator and teacher, survey, demography, family welfare, different methods of family planning, Role of the nursing national family planning programming, Health' assessment, national programmes related to health. Enviourmental Hygine-Water, Air, Housing,Noise. Health Education & Communication Skill. Nutrition Constituents of food Protein, Carbohydrate, Fat, Vitamins, minerals, water, Sources, menu requirements- calories and constituents. Preservation and storage of food, nor mal diet, planning Diet therapy. Hospital diets. Special diets for patients. Unit III Mental Health Nursing Mental health, Mental illness. Psychiatric team.Characteristics of mentally healthy person, Causes of mental illness.Legal aspects, Misconcepts about mental illness.Classification of mental illness, Sign & symptoms of common mental illness.Electro- convulsive therapy, Drugtherapy,Psychotherapy,Sociotherapy, managementof(Violent, Rehabilitation,Role of nursein management of (Violent), Aggressive, Excited patient. Depressed patient. Manicpatient, Hystericalpatient. Admission and discharge of psychiatric patient, Development of community acceptance.Prevention of mental illness. Psychology Dynamics of human behaviour, Motivation, Adjustment, Emotions in health and disease intelligence).Learning, Frustration, Defence mechanisms), Personality, Intelligence (Mental ability. Measurements of Thinking & Reasoning, Group behaviour, Interpersonal relations. Sociology Culture, The Family Life Education, The society, Rural and urban society. Social problems. Social groups, Culture, Social security, Health economics, Population explosion, Budgeting for family. Unit IV Professional Trends Nursing as a professional, Code of Nursing Ethics, Interview, Agreement and bonds, scope of guidance and counselling, Means of continuing education, purpose and laws in Nursing, Indian Nursing Council, State Registration Nursing Council (Functions) Professional Health Organization, Health Agencies: Voluntary - National - International. Nursing Research Definition/Meaning of research, Need and importance of Nursing research, approaches, Use of research in Nursing practice. Computer Education Definition, parts of Computer, Disc operating system, word processing, Window application, power point, Internet, excel, word, Computer aided teaching, Use of Computer in Nursing Unit V Nursing Education Means and Philosophy of Nursing education, Nursing education pattern in Indian, Steps of Curriculum Plan, Lesson Plan, Principles of teaching Methods of teaching - Lecture, demonstration, laboratory, seminars, discussion, Conference, Workshop, Clinical teaching methods, Communication skills principles of evaluation, evaluation tools use and importance of Educational Media, Evaluation Programme. Nursing Administration Components and Principles of Administration in Nursing Service, organization and functions of hospital and Community staffing, Job Description of various staff, Supervision and Evaluation, counseling, staff and students Ward Management, Records and Reports Control and line of authority.

How to Cover the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025? The CG Vyapam Staff Nurse exam preparation requires a smart strategy and a daily commitment of at least 4-5 hours. Given below are the tips and tricks to excel in the written test: Analyse the CG Vyapam Staff Nurse syllabus to prepare only relevant topics.

Choose highly-recommended resources to cover the basics and advanced chapters.

Solve the previous year's question paper and mock tests to identify your current standing.

