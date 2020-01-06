DSSSB Group B and C Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 296 Jr Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts @dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB Group B and C Recruitment 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the posts of Junior Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier, Store Keeper, Care taker, Fee Collector/Sub Inspector/Auction Recorder, Assistant Bacteriologist and Technical Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2020 from 28 January to 27 February 2020.
Notification details
Advertisement No. – 05/20
Important Dates
- Opening Date of Online Application - 28 January 2020
- Last Date of Application - 27 January 2020
DSSSB Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 279
- Post Code – 94/20, Junior Stenographer (English), Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd – 2 Posts
- Post Code – 95/20, Junior Assistant, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd – 24 Posts
- Post Code – 96/20, Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd – 18 Posts
- Post Code – 97/20, Store Keeper, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd – 6 Posts
- Post Code – 98/20, Caretaker, Ch. Brahm Prakash Government Engineering College – 1 Post
- Post Code – 99/20, Fee Collector/ Sub Inspector/ Auction Recorder, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board - 131 Posts
- Post Code – 100/20, Junior Stenographer, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board – 16 Posts
- Post Code – 101/20, Assistant Bacteriologist, Delhi Jal Board – 7 Posts
- Post Code – 102/20, Technical Assistant (Beauty culture), Department of Training & Technical Education – 1 Post
- Post Code – 103/20, Technical Assistant (Architecture), Department of Training & Technical Education – 3 Posts
- Post Code – 104/20, Technical Assistant (Information Technology Enabled Service & Management), Department of Training & Technical Education – 4 Posts
- Post Code – 105/20, Technical Assistant (Garment Fabrication Technology, Department of Training & Technical Education – 2 Posts
- Post Code – 106/20, Technical Assistant (Commercial Art), Department of Training & Technical Education – 1 Post
- Post Code – 107/20, Technical Assistant (Digital Electronics), Department of Training & Technical Education – 3 Posts
- Post Code – 108/20, Technical Assistant (Mechanical), Department of Training & Technical Education – 14 Posts
- Post Code – 109/20, Technical Assistant (Medical Lab. Technology), Department of Training & Technical Education – 4 Posts
- Post Code – 110/20, Technical Assistant (Modern Office Practice ) English, Department of Training & Technical Education – 2 Posts
- Post Code – 111/20, Technical Assistant (Electrical), Department of Training & Technical Education – 12 Posts
- Post Code – 112/20, Technical Assistant (Electronic & communication), Department of Training & Technical Education– 10 Posts
- Post Code – 113/20, Technical Assistant (Pharmacy), Department of Training & Technical Education – 4 Posts
- Post Code – 114/20, Technical Assistant (Library Science), Department of Training & Technical Education – 1 Post
- Post Code – 115/20, Technical Assistant (Computer), Department of Training & Technical Education – 28 Posts
- Post Code – 116/20, Technical Assistant (Fashion Design), Department of Training & Technical Education – 2 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Jr Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Junior Stenographer (English) - 12th Pass from a recognized Board or University. Shorthand Speed 100 w.p.m. Typing Speed 40 w.p.m
- Junior Assistant - 12th Pass from a recognized Board. Proficiency in type writing with minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English OR 30 w.p.m. in Hindi. Time allowed 10 minutes. Skill Test shall only be conducted on computers.
- Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier - B.Com. Computer Literate preferably Tally/Finance Package & be conversant with the latest Finance and Accounting Management Software.
- Store Keeper - Graduate in any discipline.
- Caretaker - Graduate in any discipline. OR Diploma from a recognized Institute/ Board/ University with two years relevant experience
- Fee Collector/ Sub Inspector/ Auction Recorder - 12th Class Pass or equivalent qualification
- Junior Stenographer – 10th passed or equivalent and Speed of 80 w.p.m. in shorthand and 40 w.p.m. typing in English or 80 w.p.m. in shorthand and 25 w.p.m. typing in Hindi.
- Assistant Bacteriologist - Master’s Degree in Bio-chemistry/Micro Biology/ Bacteriology/ BioTechnology/ Zoology OR Degree in Science with Chemistry/Bio-Chemistry/ Biology/Micro Biology/Bacteriology/Bio-Technology of a recognized University/ Institute; and (ii) Two years experience in Bacteriological examination of Water
- Technical Assistant – 10th passed or equivalent and Diploma minimum of 2 years of regular duration in the relevant trade awarded by the State Board of Technical Education/ recognized University or equivalent.
Age Limit:
- Post Code 94, 95, 96, 97 - 27 Years
- Post Cod 98, 99, 100, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116: 18-27 Years
- Post Code 101/20: 30 Years
Selection Procedure for Jr Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts
The selection shall be made through One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable
How to Apply for DSSSB Jr Clerk, Steno, AE & Other Posts 2020
Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through DSSSB official website https://dsssbonline.nic.in/ 28 January to 27 February 2020.
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/- (Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee).