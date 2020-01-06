DSSSB Group B and C Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 296 Jr Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts @dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB Group B and C Recruitment

DSSSB Group B and C Recruitment 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for the posts of Junior Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier, Store Keeper, Care taker, Fee Collector/Sub Inspector/Auction Recorder, Assistant Bacteriologist and Technical Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2020 from 28 January to 27 February 2020.

Notification details

Advertisement No. – 05/20

Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application - 28 January 2020

Last Date of Application - 27 January 2020

DSSSB Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 279

Post Code – 94/20, Junior Stenographer (English), Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd – 2 Posts

Post Code – 95/20, Junior Assistant, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd – 24 Posts

Post Code – 96/20, Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd – 18 Posts

Post Code – 97/20, Store Keeper, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd – 6 Posts

Post Code – 98/20, Caretaker, Ch. Brahm Prakash Government Engineering College – 1 Post

Post Code – 99/20, Fee Collector/ Sub Inspector/ Auction Recorder, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board - 131 Posts

Post Code – 100/20, Junior Stenographer, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board – 16 Posts

Post Code – 101/20, Assistant Bacteriologist, Delhi Jal Board – 7 Posts

Post Code – 102/20, Technical Assistant (Beauty culture), Department of Training & Technical Education – 1 Post

Post Code – 103/20, Technical Assistant (Architecture), Department of Training & Technical Education – 3 Posts

Post Code – 104/20, Technical Assistant (Information Technology Enabled Service & Management), Department of Training & Technical Education – 4 Posts

Post Code – 105/20, Technical Assistant (Garment Fabrication Technology, Department of Training & Technical Education – 2 Posts

Post Code – 106/20, Technical Assistant (Commercial Art), Department of Training & Technical Education – 1 Post

Post Code – 107/20, Technical Assistant (Digital Electronics), Department of Training & Technical Education – 3 Posts

Post Code – 108/20, Technical Assistant (Mechanical), Department of Training & Technical Education – 14 Posts

Post Code – 109/20, Technical Assistant (Medical Lab. Technology), Department of Training & Technical Education – 4 Posts

Post Code – 110/20, Technical Assistant (Modern Office Practice ) English, Department of Training & Technical Education – 2 Posts

Post Code – 111/20, Technical Assistant (Electrical), Department of Training & Technical Education – 12 Posts

Post Code – 112/20, Technical Assistant (Electronic & communication), Department of Training & Technical Education– 10 Posts

Post Code – 113/20, Technical Assistant (Pharmacy), Department of Training & Technical Education – 4 Posts

Post Code – 114/20, Technical Assistant (Library Science), Department of Training & Technical Education – 1 Post

Post Code – 115/20, Technical Assistant (Computer), Department of Training & Technical Education – 28 Posts

Post Code – 116/20, Technical Assistant (Fashion Design), Department of Training & Technical Education – 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Jr Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Junior Stenographer (English) - 12th Pass from a recognized Board or University. Shorthand Speed 100 w.p.m. Typing Speed 40 w.p.m

Junior Assistant - 12th Pass from a recognized Board. Proficiency in type writing with minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English OR 30 w.p.m. in Hindi. Time allowed 10 minutes. Skill Test shall only be conducted on computers.

Accounts Assistant Cum Cashier - B.Com. Computer Literate preferably Tally/Finance Package & be conversant with the latest Finance and Accounting Management Software.

Store Keeper - Graduate in any discipline.

Caretaker - Graduate in any discipline. OR Diploma from a recognized Institute/ Board/ University with two years relevant experience

Fee Collector/ Sub Inspector/ Auction Recorder - 12th Class Pass or equivalent qualification

Junior Stenographer – 10 th passed or equivalent and Speed of 80 w.p.m. in shorthand and 40 w.p.m. typing in English or 80 w.p.m. in shorthand and 25 w.p.m. typing in Hindi.

passed or equivalent and Speed of 80 w.p.m. in shorthand and 40 w.p.m. typing in English or 80 w.p.m. in shorthand and 25 w.p.m. typing in Hindi. Assistant Bacteriologist - Master’s Degree in Bio-chemistry/Micro Biology/ Bacteriology/ BioTechnology/ Zoology OR Degree in Science with Chemistry/Bio-Chemistry/ Biology/Micro Biology/Bacteriology/Bio-Technology of a recognized University/ Institute; and (ii) Two years experience in Bacteriological examination of Water

Technical Assistant – 10th passed or equivalent and Diploma minimum of 2 years of regular duration in the relevant trade awarded by the State Board of Technical Education/ recognized University or equivalent.

Age Limit:

Post Code 94, 95, 96, 97 - 27 Years

Post Cod 98, 99, 100, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116: 18-27 Years

Post Code 101/20: 30 Years

Selection Procedure for Jr Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts

The selection shall be made through One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable

How to Apply for DSSSB Jr Clerk, Steno, AE & Other Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through DSSSB official website https://dsssbonline.nic.in/ 28 January to 27 February 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/- (Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee).

DSSSB Notification PDF