DSSSB Steno/Typing Test Admit Card 2020 for Steno, Junior Auditor, LDC ,DEO Out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download DSSSB 21/18, 65/14, 41/15 Admit Card

DSSSB Steno/Typing Test Admit Card 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for Tier 2 (Stenography/Typing Test) for the post of Stenographer (GR-II), Junior Auditor, LDC and Data Entry Operator, against advertisement number 21/18, 65/14 and 41/15 respectively. Candidates can download DSSSB Admit Card from official website of DSSSB www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Steno Test will be held from 14 March to 19 March 2020. DSSSB Junior Auditor Typing Test will be held on 15 March while DSSSB DEO Typing Test on 14 March 2020.

DSSSB Typing Admit Card Download Link is also given below. Candidates are required to provide their Roll Number (Tier 1) in order to download the admit card.

DSSSB Steno/Typing Test Admit Card Download Link

How to Download DSSSB Steno/Typing Test Admit Card 2020?