DU Admission 2020 Cutoffs | Check Category-wise cut-offs here

DU Admission Cut-offs 2020: The University of Delhi is expected to release the cut-off for admission after the DU admission registration is over. The DU has extended the date for the merit-based registration to 31st July 2020. Earlier the registration was supposed to close on 18th July 2020, however, due to the spread of the COVID19 pendamic, the registration has been extended. As a consequence, there will be slight delay in the release of the DU 2020 cut-off as well. Candidates who have applied to the UG courses and are awaiting the DU 2020 cut-off will be able to check the cut-off list on the official website i.e. du.ac.in.

DU first cut-off for 2020 Admissions

Candidates can either directly download the consoliated First Cut off List for Delhi University UG Admissions 2019 through the link provided below or can visit the official website i.e. du.ac.in to download the same. The cut off list have been released in the online mode and are available on both the individual college's website and the Delhi university website.

DU will release cutoffs for Arts, Science and Commerce programs separately based on the 'Best of Four' Calculation. The DU 2020 cutoff lists released by the University constitutes the minimum marks at which the different affiliated colleges will grant admission to the candidates for various programmes offered by them. A complete list containing the cutoff for all the 91 colleges and the different categories will be released on the university website for the different programs. Candidates can now check the cut offs against their aggregate marks for the colleges that have released the cutoffs.The candidates are required to attend the document verification process which will be scheduled in the different colleges. After the document verification process is complete candidates will have to pay the admission fee in the online mode through the portal and confirm their admissions.

DU Cutoffs 2020 Schedule – Important Dates

Candidates interested in securing admission in any of the courses offered by the colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi need to keep track of all the important dates with regards to the admission process. Aspirants can refer to the table given for all the important dates with reference to the Delhi University admission process.

Events Dates DU first Cutoff List To be Announced Document Verification for 1st Cutoff To be Announced DU second cutoff list To be Announced Document verification for 2nd Cutoff To be Announced DU third cutoff list To be Announced Document verification for DU 3rd cutoff To be Announced DU fourth cutoff list To be Announced Document verification for 4th cutoff To be Announced DU fifth cutoff list To be Announced Document verification for 5th cutoff To be Announced

Further Cut-off lists schedule may be declared depending on the number of vacant seats. Also, candidates must note that the applicants of the undergraduate programs will have to make the payment of the fee in the online mode. Candidates can submit the fee till 15:00 hours of the next day of the approval pf admission in the portal.

DU cut-off 2020 - Download it here

Here is a direct link to check and download DU Admission cutoff 2019 for arts, commerce and science courses.

DU Admission 2020

Download 1st Cutoff

Download 2nd cut-off* (Link will be activated soon) DU Arts Courses and Colleges Direct Link to download 1st cut-off Direct Link to download 2nd cut-off DU Commerce Courses and Colleges Direct Link to download 1st cut-off Direct Link to download 2nd cut-off DU Science Courses and Colleges Direct Link to download 1st cut-off Direct Link to download 2nd cut-off

DU Admission Cutoffs 2020: Parameters into consideration

The following factors will be considered while preparing DU Cutoff 2020.

Best of Four Subjects – The aggregate of the highest marks in any four subjects of the qualifying Class 12th board examination

Program – The undergraduate program for which the candidate has applied for Cutoff Trend -The DU cutoff trend for the programs over the years

Number of Applicants – The total number of applications received for the program

Number of Seats – The total number of seats offered in the colleges for the program opted

DU Cutoffs 2020: How many will be announced?

It depends on how many seats get fulfilled. Generally, DU announces 5-6 cutoffs per year depending upon the demand of the course against the number of seats vacant in the college. However, in some cases a college might end up releasing 10-11 cutoff lists also. In 2019, 8 cut-off were released in all, however not all colleges released 8 cut-offs.

What after DU 2020 Admission Cutoffs?

Students have to follow these steps after the declaration of Cutoffs:

1. The first step that students need to take is to check the cut-off list of their preferred course and colleges on the official website of the Delhi University.

2. Next, they need to login to the admission portal on the official website of Delhi University, select the appropriate course and college.

3. Once selected, the admission application form for the same will be generated

4. Candidates will then be required to proceed to the college of their choice for admission along with their original and self-attested photocopies of documents.

5. Next, they would have to pay the admission fee online using the link available in the dashboard

6. Once the payment has been done, the admission process for that particular college has been completed.

DU Admission 2020: Documents for Verification

Here is a list of documents that you must keep ready for the purpose of verification at the time of admission at the respective DU reporting center:

1.Class X board examination certificate

2. Class XII provisional certificate and/or original certificate

3. Class XII mark-sheet

4. Class X mark-sheet (in case of Central Board of School Education (CBSE), mark sheet and certificate are same)

5. At least two passport size self-attested photographs of the student Complete the formalities in the college.

6. Transfer certificates from school/college, as well as Migration certificate from board/university, are required from students who have passed the senior secondary exam from outside Delhi

7. If applicable, SC/ST/people with disability/CW/KM certificate (in the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority

8. Recent character certificate issued either by the principal of school last attended or Class — I gazetted officer

9. If applicable other backward class (OBC) (non-creamy layer) certificate (in the name of the applicant) must be in the central list issued by https://ncbc.nic.in

10. Three Passport size photographs

11. Hard copy of DU Online Application Form 2019

DU Admission 2020: Seat Reservation for various categories

Delhi University has a system of seat reservation wherein students belonging to certain categories get special proviledges from the government in getting admission. The reserved categories that will benefit in the DU admission 2019 are:

1. OBC- There is 27% of seats reserved for OBC category, with 10% relaxation on marks.

2. SC/ST- For the SC/ST candidates 22.5% seats are reserved and 5% of marks relaxation is also given to them. For SC 15% seats are reserved and reserved seats for ST are 7.5%.

3. PwD- For candidates under PwD category, there is a reservation of 3% for the students with 40% of disability. Candidates are obligatory to submit the medical certificate of not more than 5 years old with formalities stated.

4. Wards of Armed Forces- 5% seats are reserved for children/Widows of Officers, Folks of Armed Forces and Para-Military Personnel.

5. Foreign Students- 5% of seats are reserved for. Students from foreign countries are required to apply directly to the Foreign Students Advisor in the University.

6. Sports/ECA Students- Maximum 5% of seats are reserved for the students under sports/ECA quota, in every college of the University.

7. Kashmiri migrants- With up to 5% of reservation on seats in all colleges based on the courses, the Kashmiri migrants shall also have the 10% relaxation in the last cut-off marks that is currently fixed for the general category students.

8. Minorities- Some of the colleges provide 50% of reservation on seats for certain communities.

9. Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Students belonging to this category also get special advantage from this year onwards.

DU Admission Cutoffs 2020: FAQs

Some common FAQs that you must know to avoid any confusion at the time of admission are addressed here. Read on to find out important information about the DU admission process:

Question: Will there be any relaxation offered to women candidates?

Answer: Relaxation for women candidates varies from college to college and even from course to course. However, the upper limit has been fixed at 3%.

Question: After the declaration of the cut-off, are students given admission on the first come first serve basis?

Answer: Admissions in the colleges are not based on first come first serve policy.

Question: Are there special seats for NCC cadets/NSS?

Answer: The University has no special quota for NCC/NSS in any of the colleges.

