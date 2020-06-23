DU Admission 2020 - Top DU Courses and Programmes

Top DU Courses 2020 - Delhi University admission season brings a lot of doubts in the minds of aspirants while they seek admission to multiple courses. This year, a total of 3,67,895 candidates registered for Delhi University admissions 2020 for various courses. Further, break-up of numbers reveal that 2,58,388 aspirants registered for several DU top courses and colleges in which admission is offered on the basis of merit, that is, DU cutoff. Maximum applications i.e. 142970 were filed for B.A. English (H) followed by other courses. Apart from merit-based admissions at undergraduate level, there are courses in DU where candidates will be granted entry through entrance test i.e. Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020.

So, take a look at the comprehensive list of courses available for you undergraduate and postgraduate level in DU:

Top DU Courses 2020: A comprehensive list

LL. M.

M.A. (Hindustani Music) Vocal/Instrumental

M.A. (Karnataka Music)

Vocal/Instrumental

M.A. Applied Psychology

M.A. Arabic

M.A. Bengali

M.A. Buddhist Studies

M.A. Comparative Indian Literature

M.A. East Asian Studies

M.A. Economics

M.A. English

M.A. French

M.A. Geography

M.A. German

M.A. Hindi

M.A. Hispanic

M.A. History

M.A. Italian

M.A. Japanese

M.A. Life Long Learning & Extension

M.A. Linguistics

M.A. Persian

M.A. Philosophy

M.A. Political Science

M.A. Psychology

M.A. Punjabi

M.A. Russian Studies

M.A. Sanskrit

M.A. Social Work

M.A. Sociology

M.A. Tamil

M.A. Urdu

M.A. / M.Sc. Environmental Studies

M.A. / M.Sc. Mathematics

M.A./M.Sc. Statistics

M.C.A

MBA (IB)

MBA HRD)

M.Com

M.Sc. Anthropology

M.Sc. Anthropology M.Sc. Bio-Chemistry

M.Sc. Biomedical Sciences

M.Sc. Botany

M.Sc. Chemistry

M.Sc. Computer Science

M.Sc. Development Communication & Extension

M.Sc. Electronics

M.Sc. Fabric & Apparel Science

M.Sc. Food & Nutrition

M.Sc. Genetics

M.Sc. Geology

M.Sc. Human Development & Childhood Studies

M.Sc. Informatics

M.Sc. Microbiology

M.Sc. Operational Research and M.A./M.Sc. Applied Operational Research

M.Sc. Ph.D. Combined Degree (BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH, ACBR)

M.Sc. Physics

M.Sc. Plant Molecular Biology & Biotechnology

M.Sc. Resource Management & Design Application

M.Sc. Zoology

M. Tech Microwave Electronics

M. Tech. Chemical Synthesis and Process Technologies

M. Tech. Nanoscience & Nanotechnology

M. Tech. Nuclear Science & Technology

Master of Library & Information Science (M. L.I. Sc)

Master of Education (M.Ed.) (Full-Time and Part-Time)

Master of Physical Education

Masters of Mathematics Education (Meta University Course)

Top DU Courses 2020: UG Level Courses

B.A. (Hons) Applied Psychology

B.A. (Hons) Arabic

B.A. (Hons) Bengali

B.A. (Hons) Business Economics (BBE)

B.A. (Hons) Economics

B.A. (Hons) English

B.A. (Hons) French

B.A. (Hons) Geography

B.A. (Hons) German

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

B.A. (Hons) History

B.A. (Hons) Patrakarita Evam Jansanchar

B.A. (Hons) Italian

B.A. (Hons) Journalism

B.A. (Hons) Music

B.A. (Hons) Persian

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

B.A. (Hons) Psychology

B.A. (Hons) Punjabi

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

B.A. (Hons) Social Work

B.A. (Hons) Sociology

B.A. (Hons) Spanish

B.A. (Hons) Urdu

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi Journalism and Mass Communication

B.A. Functional Hindi

B.A. Vocational Studies

B.Ed. Home Science

B . Ed. Special Education

B. L.I.S. B.P. Ed.

B. Sc. (Genl) Mathematical Science

B.Sc. (Hons.) Instrumentation

B.Sc. (Hons) Anthropology

B.Sc. (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

B.Sc. (Hons) Biomedical Science

B.Sc. (Hons) Botany

B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry

B.Sc. (Hons) Computer Science

B.Sc. (Hons) Electronics

B.Sc. (Hons) Food Technology

B.Sc. (Hons) Geology

B.Sc. (Hons) Home Science

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics

B.Sc. (Hons) Microbiology

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics

B.Sc. (Hons) Polymer Science

B.Sc. (Hons) Statistics

B.Sc. (Hons) Zoology

B.Sc. (Hons.) Biological Sciences

B.Sc. (MT) Radiography

B.Sc (PEHES)

B.Sc. Applied Life Sciences

B.Sc. Applied Life Sciences with Agro-Chemical & Pest Management

B.Sc. Applied Science

B.Sc. Applied Physical Science

B.Sc. Applied Physical Science (Analytical Chemistry)

B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences (Industrial Chemistry)

B.Sc. Home Science (Pass)

B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry

B.Sc. Life Sciences

B.Sc. Physical Sciences

B.Sc. Physical Education & Sports Sciences

B.Sc. Physical Science Computer Science

B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry

B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer

Bachelor of Business Studies

Bachelor of Elementary Education

Bachelor of Financial & Investment Analysis

BFA Fine Arts

Top DU Courses 2020 - Merit Based Admission Process

Given below is the list of undergraduate level courses offered by the colleges affiliated to the university of Delhi that offer admissions on merit basis. The list given below comprises of the courses from the fields of science, commerce and humanities.

B. Com.

B.A. Program (Compulsory Language Courses) in Arabic

B.Sc. (Gen) Mathematics

B. Sc (Hon) Instrumentation

B. Sc (Hon) Anthropology

Philosophy Paper & Political Science Paper

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Buddhist Studies

B. Sc (Hon) Bio-Chemistry

B.Com. & Compensation Laws

B.A. Program (compulsory Language Course (Assamese, Bengali, etc.)

B. Sc (Hon) Biomedical Science

B.Com. (Hons)

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses (Assamese, Bengali, etc.)

B. Sc (Hon) Botany

B.Com. and B.Com.(Hons.) (Compulsory Language Courses) in Punjabi

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Hindi

B. Sc (Hon) Chemistry

Philosophy Paper and Political Science Paper

B.A. Program (Language Courses) in Hindi

B. Sc (Hon) Computer Science

B.Com. (Hons.) Corporate Laws

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Urdu

B. Sc (Hon) Electronics

B.A. Program (Language Courses) in Urdu

B. Sc (Hon) Food Technology

B.A. Program (Language Courses) in Linguistics

B. Sc (Hon) Geology

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Statistics

B. Sc (Hon) Home Science

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Operational Research

B. Sc (Hon) Mathematics

B.A. Program (Discipline and Application Courses) in music

B. Sc (Hon) Physics

B.A. Program (Discipline & Language Courses) in Persian

B. Sc (Hon) Microbiology

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Philosophy

B. Sc (Hon) Polymer Science

B.A Program (Discipline courses) in Punjabi

B. Sc (Hon) Biological Science

B.A. Program (Compulsory Language Courses) in Punjabi

B. Sc (Hon) Statistic

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Sanskrit

B. Sc (Hon) Zoology

B.A. Program (Compulsory Language Courses) in Sanskrit

B. Sc (Hon) Applied Life Science

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Psychology

B. Sc (Hon) Applied Science

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Mathematics

B. Sc (Hon) Applied Physical Science

B.A. Program (Application Courses) in Mathematics

B. Sc (Hon) Applied Physical Science (Analytical Chemistry)

B.A. Program (Application and Discipline Courses) in Computer Science

B. Sc (Hon) Applied Physical Science (Industrial Chemistry)

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Commerce

B. Sc (Hon) Industrial Chemistry

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Physical Education

B. Sc (Hon) Life Sciences

B.A. Program (Application Courses) in Physical Education

B. Sc (Hon) Physical Science

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Home Science:- Food Technology, Apparel Design & Construction, Family and Child Welfare, Nutrition & Health Education

B. Sc (Hon) Physical Education and Sports Sciences

B.A. Program (Application and Foundation Courses)

B. Sc (Hon) Physical Science Computer Science

B.A. (Program) Discipline Course in French

B. Sc (Hon) Physical Science with Chemistry

B.A. (Program) Discipline Course in German

B.Sc (Hon) Physical Science with Computer

B.A. (Program) Discipline Course in Spanish

B.Sc (PEHES)

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Sociology

B.Sc. (MT) Radiography

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Geography

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Political Science

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in Economic

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in History

B.A. Program (Compulsory Language Courses) in English

B.A. Program (Discipline Courses) in English

B.A. Program (Compulsory Language Course in Bengali) for course 'B' and 'C'

B.A. Program (Compulsory Language Course in Tamil) for course 'B' and 'C'

B.A. Program (Compulsory Language Course in Sindhi, Telugu, Assamese and Manipuri) for course 'B' and 'C'

B.A. (Vocational Studies) Programme

B.A. Functional Hindi for Semester I

B.A. Programme (Discipline Courses) in Education

Top DU Courses 2020: Admission through DUET/Other Entrance Exam

Faculty of Applied Social Sciences and Humanities

B.A. (Hons) Business Economics Bachelor of Management Studies

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)

Cluster Innovation Centre

B. Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)

B.A. Honors (Humanities & Social Sciences)

Faculty of Education

Bachelors of Elementary Education

Faculty of Inter-disciplinary & Applied Sciences

Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports (B.Sc. [PE,HE &S])

Indraprastha College for Women

B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication

Music and Fine Arts

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindustani Music- Vocal/Instrumental (Sitar/Sarod/Guitar/Violin/Santoor)

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Carnatic Music Vocal/Instrumental (Veena/ Violin) Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Percussion Music (Tabla/Pakhawaj)

Faculty of Social Sciences

Five-Year Integrated Program in Journalism in Delhi School of Journalism

Key Points to Remember

The application process for UG, PG courses commences in the month of June every year.

For several UG courses such as B. Tech, BMS, BBA-FIA etc., candidates have to appear for the university entrance test.

Registration for the UG, PG courses can be done through the common registration portal available at the official DU website.

Candidates who have passed the higher secondary examination (Class 12) from a recognized board of education can apply to UG courses.

Final admission to merit-based UG courses involves screening of qualifying marks.

Those seeking admission to PG courses must possess a bachelor’s degree in the relevant discipline with minimum required aggregate.

For the entrance examination, admit card shall be available online within a week after the last date of application.

To get more information on Top DU Courses 2020, keep visiting jagranjosh.com so that you do not miss out on any important development taking place on the DU 2020 Admissions front.