Ramanujan College 1st Cut off List 2020 Released: Highest Cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics @ 97%, Get Course-wise Cut-off List Here

Ramanujan College 1st Cut off List 2020 Released: Ramanujan College, Delhi has released the DU 2020 first cutoff list for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered. Candidates who have applied for the admissions to Delhi University can visit the official website to check the cutoff for the undergraduate programmes. The Ramanujan College cut offs have been released for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams as per the different categories. Candidates who are eligible for the admissions as per the cutoffs mentioned for each of the subjects are required to complete the further admission procedure.
The Delhi University Ramanujan College first cutoff list is available on the official website of the college - ramanujancollege.ac.in. Candidates can also check the First cutoff of Ramanujan College through the direct link provided below.
Click Here to Check Ramanujan College 1st Cut off List 2020
Candidates can check the the complete first cutoff list below
|
Courses
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
PWD
|
KM
|
BA Hons Applied Psychology
|
96
|
94
|
93
|
92
|
95
|
92
|
91
|
BA Hons Economics
|
97
|
95
|
91
|
91
|
94
|
88
|
88
|
BA Hons English
|
93
|
90
|
85
|
80
|
91
|
81
|
86
|
BA Hons Hindi
|
83
|
81
|
80
|
80
|
81
|
80
|
79
|
BA Hons Philosophy
|
92
|
90
|
88
|
85
|
90
|
85
|
85
|
B. A. (H) Political Science
|
95
|
93
|
90
|
90
|
93
|
90
|
90
|
COMMERCE STREAM
|
B.Com
|
95
|
93
|
89
|
84
|
94
|
84
|
88
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
96
|
95
|
90
|
85
|
95
|
85
|
90
|
B. Sc. (H) Computer Science
|
96
|
94
|
92
|
85
|
95
|
85
|
85
|
B. Sc. (H) Mathematics
|
94
|
92
|
88
|
82
|
92
|
82
|
85
|
B. Sc. (H) Statistics
|
97
|
95
|
90
|
88
|
95
|
85
|
95
|
B.Sc. (H) Environmental Sciences
|
96
|
94
|
91
|
87
|
94
|
90
|
90
|
B. Voc. Banking Operations
|
93
|
89
|
87
|
86
|
91
|
86
|
86
|
B. Voc. Software Development
|
93
|
89
|
87
|
86
|
91
|
86
|
86
|
B.A.(P) Accounting and Finance +Mathematics
|
91
|
87
|
86
|
86
|
90
|
86
|
86
|
B.A.(P) Economics + Accounting and Finance
|
91
|
87
|
86
|
86
|
90
|
86
|
86
|
B.A.(P) Economics + Entrepreneurship and Small Business (ESB)
|
91
|
87
|
86
|
86
|
90
|
86
|
86
|
B.A.(P) Economics + Mathematics
|
91
|
87
|
86
|
86
|
90
|
86
|
86
|
B.A.(P) History + Philosophy
|
91
|
87
|
86
|
86
|
90
|
86
|
86
|
B.A.(P) History + Political Science
|
91
|
87
|
86
|
86
|
90
|
86
|
86
|
B.A.(P) Philosophy + Political Science
|
91
|
87
|
86
|
86
|
90
|
86
|
86
|
B.A.(P) Psychology + Entrepreneurship and Small Business(ESB)
|
94
|
92
|
90
|
88
|
92
|
86
|
86
|
B.A.(P) Psychology + Political Science
|
94
|
92
|
90
|
88
|
92
|
86
|
86
According to the marks provided in the first cutoff list declared the highest cutoff has been set for the BA. (Homs) Economics programme at 97 percent followed by the B.Sc (H) Statistics programme with 97 percent.
Steps to download the Ramanujan College Degree First Cutoff List
- Step 1: Visit the official website of Ramanujan College
- Step 2: Click on the Admission section
- Step 3: Click on the first cutoff list link provided
- Step 4: Download the cutoff list for further reference
The first cutoff list of Ramanujan College will include the name of the courses, and the cutoffs for the different categories. Candidates while checking the cutoff marks must make sure that they cross check as per the category under which they have submitted the applications for the admissions.
Also Read: DU 1st Cut-Off List 2020 Released Live: Kirori Mal, Ramanujan College 1st Cut off List 2020 Out, Check College-wise Cut-offs Marks Here