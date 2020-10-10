Study at Home
Ramanujan College 1st Cut off List 2020 Released: Highest Cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics @ 97%, Get Course-wise Cut-off List Here

DU Ramanujan College has released the first cutoff list for the 2020-21 academic year admissions. Check complete details here.

Oct 10, 2020 19:39 IST
Ramanujan College Cut-off List 2020
Ramanujan College 1st Cut off List 2020 Released: Ramanujan College, Delhi has released the DU 2020 first cutoff list for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered. Candidates who have applied for the admissions to Delhi University can visit the official website to check the cutoff for the undergraduate programmes. The Ramanujan College cut offs have been released for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams as per the different categories. Candidates who are eligible for the admissions as per the cutoffs mentioned for each of the subjects are required to complete the further admission procedure. 

The Delhi University Ramanujan College first cutoff list is available on the official website of the college - ramanujancollege.ac.in. Candidates can also check the First cutoff of Ramanujan College through the direct link provided below.

Click Here to Check Ramanujan College 1st Cut off List 2020

Candidates can check the the complete first cutoff list below

Courses

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PWD

KM

BA Hons Applied Psychology

96

94

93

92

95

92

91

BA Hons Economics

97

95

91

91

94

88

88

BA Hons English

93

90

85

80

91

81

86

BA Hons Hindi

83

81

80

80

81

80

79

BA Hons Philosophy

92

90

88

85

90

85

85

B. A. (H) Political Science

95

93

90

90

93

90

90

COMMERCE STREAM

              

B.Com

95

93

89

84

94

84

88

B.Com (Hons)

96

95

90

85

95

85

90

B. Sc. (H) Computer Science

96

94

92

85

95

85

85

B. Sc. (H) Mathematics

94

92

88

82

92

82

85

B. Sc. (H) Statistics

97

95

90

88

95

85

95

B.Sc. (H) Environmental Sciences

96

94

91

87

94

90

90

B. Voc. Banking Operations

93

89

87

86

91

86

86

B. Voc. Software Development

93

89

87

86

91

86

86

B.A.(P) Accounting and Finance +Mathematics

91

87

86

86

90

86

86

B.A.(P) Economics + Accounting and Finance

91

87

86

86

90

86

86

B.A.(P) Economics + Entrepreneurship and Small Business (ESB)

91

87

86

86

90

86

86

B.A.(P) Economics + Mathematics

91

87

86

86

90

86

86

B.A.(P) History + Philosophy

91

87

86

86

90

86

86

B.A.(P) History + Political Science

91

87

86

86

90

86

86

B.A.(P) Philosophy + Political Science

91

87

86

86

90

86

86

B.A.(P) Psychology + Entrepreneurship and Small Business(ESB)

94

92

90

88

92

86

86

B.A.(P) Psychology + Political Science

94

92

90

88

92

86

86

According to the marks provided in the first cutoff list declared the highest cutoff  has been set for the BA. (Homs) Economics programme at 97 percent followed by the B.Sc (H) Statistics programme with 97 percent.

Steps to download the Ramanujan College Degree First Cutoff List

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of Ramanujan College
  • Step 2: Click on the Admission section
  • Step 3: Click on the first cutoff list link provided
  • Step 4: Download the cutoff list for further reference

The first cutoff list of Ramanujan College will include the name of the courses, and the cutoffs for the different categories. Candidates while  checking the cutoff marks must make sure that they cross check as per the category under which they have submitted the applications for the admissions.

Also Read: DU 1st Cut-Off List 2020 Released Live: Kirori Mal, Ramanujan College 1st Cut off List 2020 Out, Check College-wise Cut-offs Marks Here

 

