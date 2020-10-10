Ramanujan College 1st Cut off List 2020 Released: Highest Cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics @ 97%, Get Course-wise Cut-off List Here

Ramanujan College 1st Cut off List 2020 Released: Ramanujan College, Delhi has released the DU 2020 first cutoff list for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered. Candidates who have applied for the admissions to Delhi University can visit the official website to check the cutoff for the undergraduate programmes. The Ramanujan College cut offs have been released for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams as per the different categories. Candidates who are eligible for the admissions as per the cutoffs mentioned for each of the subjects are required to complete the further admission procedure.

The Delhi University Ramanujan College first cutoff list is available on the official website of the college - ramanujancollege.ac.in. Candidates can also check the First cutoff of Ramanujan College through the direct link provided below.

Courses UR OBC SC ST EWS PWD KM BA Hons Applied Psychology 96 94 93 92 95 92 91 BA Hons Economics 97 95 91 91 94 88 88 BA Hons English 93 90 85 80 91 81 86 BA Hons Hindi 83 81 80 80 81 80 79 BA Hons Philosophy 92 90 88 85 90 85 85 B. A. (H) Political Science 95 93 90 90 93 90 90 COMMERCE STREAM B.Com 95 93 89 84 94 84 88 B.Com (Hons) 96 95 90 85 95 85 90 B. Sc. (H) Computer Science 96 94 92 85 95 85 85 B. Sc. (H) Mathematics 94 92 88 82 92 82 85 B. Sc. (H) Statistics 97 95 90 88 95 85 95 B.Sc. (H) Environmental Sciences 96 94 91 87 94 90 90 B. Voc. Banking Operations 93 89 87 86 91 86 86 B. Voc. Software Development 93 89 87 86 91 86 86 B.A.(P) Accounting and Finance +Mathematics 91 87 86 86 90 86 86 B.A.(P) Economics + Accounting and Finance 91 87 86 86 90 86 86 B.A.(P) Economics + Entrepreneurship and Small Business (ESB) 91 87 86 86 90 86 86 B.A.(P) Economics + Mathematics 91 87 86 86 90 86 86 B.A.(P) History + Philosophy 91 87 86 86 90 86 86 B.A.(P) History + Political Science 91 87 86 86 90 86 86 B.A.(P) Philosophy + Political Science 91 87 86 86 90 86 86 B.A.(P) Psychology + Entrepreneurship and Small Business(ESB) 94 92 90 88 92 86 86 B.A.(P) Psychology + Political Science 94 92 90 88 92 86 86

According to the marks provided in the first cutoff list declared the highest cutoff has been set for the BA. (Homs) Economics programme at 97 percent followed by the B.Sc (H) Statistics programme with 97 percent.

Steps to download the Ramanujan College Degree First Cutoff List

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ramanujan College

Step 2: Click on the Admission section

Step 3: Click on the first cutoff list link provided

Step 4: Download the cutoff list for further reference

The first cutoff list of Ramanujan College will include the name of the courses, and the cutoffs for the different categories. Candidates while checking the cutoff marks must make sure that they cross check as per the category under which they have submitted the applications for the admissions.

