DU Cutoff 2020 for Top Courses: Know Cut-off for B.A English, Pol Science, Eco, History

DU Admissions 2020 Updates: The University of Delhi is expected to released the first cut-off for admission in August 2020. Aspirants who were eagerly awaiting the 1st cut-off can apply for admission till 31st July 2020 through the official website. With a marginal drop in the percentage for the top courses, seats in courses such as B.A. English (h) and B.A. Pol. Science (h) whose cut-off soared all time high, seats are stil available for the candidates who couldn't make it to their desired coollege in the first cutoff.

Through the 1st cut-off, 40 per cent seats i.e. around 23,000 seats have already been grabbed out of the total 63,000 seats by the aspirants seeking admission this year. After the release of DU first cutoff 2019 for the merit based courses, the race to get admission in the top courses such as B.A. Programme, B.A. History (H), B.A. English (H), B.A. Political Science (H), and B.A. Economics (H) among other courses is witnessing cutting edge competition among the aspirants. Around 2.58 lakh applicants are competing for around 62,000 seats available in the different colleges affiliated with the university. The list of top 10 courses for which thousands of applications were received in DU have announced super high cut-offs. In the first cut-off, Hindu has raised the bar for the aspirants seeking admission in B.A. Political Science (H) with 99% cut-off for the aspirants. Hindu is not the only college to make it tough for the aspirants to seek admission. B.A Psychology (Honours) was in high demand at Jesus and Mary College and the cut-off reached staggering 99% for the aspirants.

As per the UG admission for merit-based courses, official portal of Delhi University says that maximum applications have been filled by the candidates passing their 10+2 from the CBSE board. Out of the total applicants, 1.29 lakh applicants are female candidates and 1.28 lakhs are male applicants. Last year, the number of applications received were more than this year i.e. 2.78 lakh applications against 56,000 seats. However, this year, around 2.58 lakh applicants are competing for around 62,000 seats available in the different colleges affiliated from DU. If we see in relative terms, the number of applicants versus the number of seats available ratio is better than last year.

Take a look at the Top courses and DU cut-off 2020 for admission:

DU Admissions 2020: Top Courses & Cutoffs

Take a look at the last year cut-off list before the DU 2020 cut-off is released. Find out probable percentage at which you can get admission the the top colleges and courses this year.

Maximum candidates have opted for the BA programme courses this year with highest numbers of applications being filed for the B.A. (Hons.) English. A total of 142970 applicants have shown interest in this course. This is followed by B.A. (Hons.) Political Science (130240 applications), B.A. Programme (125519 applications), B.A. (Hons.) Economics (124538), B.A. (Hons.) History (120590), B.A. (Hons.) Psychology (112312), B.A. (Hons.) Journalism (112233) and B.Com (106549) among other courses.

Here is a direct link to check the DU Admission cutoff 2019 for arts, commerce and science courses:

Take a look at the course specific cut-off to find out if you have made it to the top college and course of your choice.

B.A English (Honours) Cutoff 2019

B.A English (Honours) is one of the most sought after course in the Delhi University. Students have proven year by year that it is the top choice for the aspirants. B.A English (Honours) has got maximum applications filed for entry to this course and last year also, B.A English (Honours) was flooded with tons of applications from the aspirants. It is a three year full time undergraduate course offered by several colleges of DU. For the General or Unreserved category, reached as high as 98 per cent. Take a look at the top colleges and their cut-off for the B.A English (Honours) course:

S.No. College 1st Cut-off (Gen) 2nd cutoff (Gen) 1 St. Stephen’s College 98.25% Closed 2 Hindu College 97.75% Closed 3 Miranda House 97.50% Closed 4 Ramjas College 96.00% 96.50% 5 Hansraj College 97.25% 96.75% 6 Sri Venkateswara College 96.75% 96.00% 7 Lady Shri Ram College for Women 97.75% 97.50% 8 Jesus and Mary College 95.00% Closed 9 Kamla Nehru College 95.75% 95.00% 10 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 96.50% 96.00%

B.A. Political Science (Honours) Cutoff 2020

In Delhi University, the second most in-demand course for which applications have poured in is B.A Political Science (Honours). Candidates aspiring to seek admission in this course can take a look at the cut-off for the current admission year given below to get a fair idea about the college available to them:

S.No. College 1st Cut-off (Gen) 2nd cut-off (Gen) 1 Hindu College 97.00% Closed 2 Daulat Ram 95.75% 95.50% 3 Miranda House 97.00% Closed 4 Indraprastha College for Women (W) 96.50% 96.25% 5 Ramjas College 96.75% Closed 6 Sri Venkateswara College 96.50% 96.25% 7 Lady Shri Ram College for Women 97.75% Closed 8 Gargi College

95.00% 95.50% 9 Karori Mal College

96.75% Closed 10 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 94.00% 95.25%

B.A. History (Honours) Cutoff 2019

Another intersting course that has gained traction in the recent years is B.A History (Honours) for which thousands of students apply in the Delhi University colleges. The Top 10 colleges that offer B.A History (Honours) are given below along with their cut-off. Read on to find out what it takes to be in the DU for when you have opted for B.A History (Honours).

S.No. College 1st Cut-off 2nd cut-off (Gen) 1 St. Stephen’s College 97.25% Closed 2 Hindu College 98.00% Closed 3 Miranda House 97.00% Closed 4 Hansraj College 96.50% Closed 5 Ramjas College 97.20% 97.00 6 Sri Venkateswara College 96.50% 95.50 7 Lady Shri Ram College for Women 97.00% Closed 8 Indraprastha College for Women (W) 96.00% 94.75 9 Kirori Mal College

95.50% Closed 10 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 94.00% 93.25

B.A. Economics (Honours) Cutoff 2019

The cut-off for the B.A Economics (Honours) soars high every year and makes it difficult for the aspirants to get admission in their desired colleges. Top colleges that offer B.A Economics (Honours) and their cut-offs are mentioned as under:

S.No. College 1st Cut-off 2nd cut-off (Gen) 1 St. Stephen’s College 98.75 (Commerce) 2 Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) 98.75% 3 Hindu College 98.50% 4 Miranda House 98.25% 5 Indraprastha College for Women (W) 97.00% 6 Kirori Mal College

98.25% 7 Sri Venkateswara College 98.00% 8 Lady Shri Ram College for Women 98.00% 9 Jesus and Mary College 98.25% 10 Daulat Ram College 96.75%

B.A. Psychology (Honours) Cutoff 2019

Psychology Honours has become a popular course among female candidates and few colleges in DU offer specialisations in this domain at the undergraduate level. It is a 3-year course that sees 90% above cut-off for getting admission. Here is the cut-off of B.A Psychology (Honours) for the current admission year.

S. No. College 1st Cut-off 1 Lady Shri Ram College for Women 98.75% 2 Jesus and Mary College 99.00% 3 Indraprastha College for Women (W) 97.50% 4 Daulat Ram 97.00% 5 Zakir Husain Delhi College 96.00% 6 Bharati College 96.00% 7 Kamala Nehru College 97.00% 8 Aryabhatta College 95.00% 9 Mata Sundri College for Women 96.00% 10 Keshav Mahavidhlaya 97.00%

DU Admission 2019: Top 10 Courses

Delhi University offers several courses to the aspirants. This year, top 10 courses that have received maximum applications are as under:

S.No. Top Courses 1. B.A. (Hons.) English 2. B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 3. B.A. Programme 4. B.A. (Hons.) Economics 5. B.A. (Hons.) History 6. B.A. (Hons.) Psychology 7. B.A. (Hons.) Journalism 8. B.A. (Hons.) Sociology 9. B.A. (Hons.) Geography 10. B.Com

The colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi have released the cut-off yesterday late evening for the candidates who have applied for the different courses offered by the university. Candidates are advised to keep the documents ready for the purpose of verification. Check the list of documents that you need at the time of admission by clicking on the link provided below:

