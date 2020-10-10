Study at Home
Search

Satyawati College 1st Cut off List 2020 Declared: B.Com (Hons) highest cut-off at 96%, Get Course-wise Cutoffs here

Satyawati College 1st Cut off List 2020 Declared: Delhi university has released the First cutoff list for the admissions to the 2020-21 academic year. Candidates who have applied for the DU Admissions 2020 can check Satyawati College 1st Cut off List 2020 by visiting the official website of the college to check the first cutoff list.

Oct 10, 2020 20:40 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Satyawati Colelge 1st Cutoff List 2020
Satyawati Colelge 1st Cutoff List 2020

Satyawati College 1st Cut off List 2020 Declared: Delhi University has released the First cutoff list for the admissions to the 2020-21 academic year. Students who have applied for the admissions to the 2020 undergraduate admissions can visit the official website of Satyawati College to check the cutoff list for the undergraduate programmes. The cut off  marks are separate for the students from the different categories under which the applications have been submitted for the admissions. 

The cutoff list contains the list of programmes and the cutoff marks for the different categories. Candidates who are eligible for the admissions based on the first cutoff list are required to complete the admission process within the time provided by the university, candidates are required to complete the verification and fee submission process before the last date. 

The cutoff list is available on the official website of Satyawati College. Candidates can also visit the official website of Delhi University to check the consolidated list. 

According to the cutoff marks released for the different programmes the highest cutoff has been set for the B.Com (hons) programme at 96 percent followed by the the BA (Hons) Economics programme at 95 percent, at 95.5 percent for the BA (Hons) Mathematics programmes.

Course

UR 

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

B.A. (PROG.)

93

92

87

84

83

82

B.A. (PROG.) WITH SANSKRIT

88

87

85

82

80

77

B.COM (HONS.)

96

95.5

91

81

78

70

B.COM (PROG.)

94

93.5

89

79

76

66

B.A. (HONS.) ECONOMICS

95

95

90

80

78

 

B.A. (HONS.) ENGLISH

94.5

94.5

94.5

94.5

94.5

94.5

B.A. (HONS.) HINDI

84

83.5

79

75

74

 

B.A. (HONS.) HISTORY

92

90

86

81

81

 

B.A. (HONS.) MATHEMATICS

95.5

95

93

88.5

88.5

 

B.A. (HONS.) POLITICAL SCIENCE

93

93

88

83

83

 

B.A. (HONS.) SANSKRIT

60

60

60

60

60

60

B.A. (HONS.) URDU

60

60

60

60

60

60

Also Read: Sri Aurobindo College 1st Cutoff List Released: Highest Cutoff for B.Com (Hons) @ 95%, Get Course-wise Cut-offs Here

 

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material