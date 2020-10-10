Satyawati College 1st Cut off List 2020 Declared: B.Com (Hons) highest cut-off at 96%, Get Course-wise Cutoffs here

Satyawati College 1st Cut off List 2020 Declared: Delhi University has released the First cutoff list for the admissions to the 2020-21 academic year. Students who have applied for the admissions to the 2020 undergraduate admissions can visit the official website of Satyawati College to check the cutoff list for the undergraduate programmes. The cut off marks are separate for the students from the different categories under which the applications have been submitted for the admissions.

The cutoff list contains the list of programmes and the cutoff marks for the different categories. Candidates who are eligible for the admissions based on the first cutoff list are required to complete the admission process within the time provided by the university, candidates are required to complete the verification and fee submission process before the last date.

The cutoff list is available on the official website of Satyawati College. Candidates can also visit the official website of Delhi University to check the consolidated list.

According to the cutoff marks released for the different programmes the highest cutoff has been set for the B.Com (hons) programme at 96 percent followed by the the BA (Hons) Economics programme at 95 percent, at 95.5 percent for the BA (Hons) Mathematics programmes.

Course UR EWS OBC SC ST PWD B.A. (PROG.) 93 92 87 84 83 82 B.A. (PROG.) WITH SANSKRIT 88 87 85 82 80 77 B.COM (HONS.) 96 95.5 91 81 78 70 B.COM (PROG.) 94 93.5 89 79 76 66 B.A. (HONS.) ECONOMICS 95 95 90 80 78 B.A. (HONS.) ENGLISH 94.5 94.5 94.5 94.5 94.5 94.5 B.A. (HONS.) HINDI 84 83.5 79 75 74 B.A. (HONS.) HISTORY 92 90 86 81 81 B.A. (HONS.) MATHEMATICS 95.5 95 93 88.5 88.5 B.A. (HONS.) POLITICAL SCIENCE 93 93 88 83 83 B.A. (HONS.) SANSKRIT 60 60 60 60 60 60 B.A. (HONS.) URDU 60 60 60 60 60 60

