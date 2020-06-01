Delhi University Open Book Exam: What Does it Entail

Delhi University Open Book Exam: The University of Delhi, after much contemplation, has decided to give a go to the Open Book Examinations for the term-end exams of the final semester/year students. The decision to adopt OBE comes as a one-time measure in view of the situation arising and prevalent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The varsity administration, keeping in line with the social distancing norms advocated by the Government of India and also to ensure the health and safety of the students has realised that conducting examinations in the conventional mode is not feasible. As such, students in the final year/semester for the 2019-2020 academic session will sit for the examinations in the OBE mode starting 1st July 2020.

What is an Open Book Exam?

An Open Book Examination setting allows students to refer or take aid of textbooks, class notes and other approved sources as they attempt to answer questions in the examination. An Open Book Examination is often thought as an alternative to prevent rote learning and just mere memorizing of concepts. It allows students to employ their analytical and critical thinking skills to display their understanding of a particular concept and use the same in answering the questions. Despite the popular myth, Open Book Examinations are never easier, as they require students to have a complete understand of the subject matter along with employing higher order thinking skills to provide adequate solutions to their answers. Students must not be under the pretense that they will be able to procure their answers from the textbooks directly. Instead students should rely on their own work and look into comprehending the topics included in the syllabus.

Delhi University Open Book Exam Pattern

As per the exam pattern of Delhi University OBE, the examination will be conducted for three hours duration. Of the three hours, two will be allocated to the students for answering the questions while the remaining 1 hour will be for downloading of the question papers and uploading the scanned images of the answer sheets. Students under the Persons with Disability category will be provided with additional time to complete their examinations. The question papers will be sent by the examination branch via e-mail to the college on each day of the exam for every session. The question papers will be mailed 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam for each session. Students will be required to jot down their answers on plain paper (A4 size) and upload scanned images of the same. In case the students are unable to download the question paper, colleges will send the same via email or WhatsApp. Also, if students are unable to upload scanned images of their answer sheets, a PDF file can be sent to the email ID that will be specified.

DU Open Book Exams - What is Required

The Delhi University has said that in order to appear in the Open Book Examinations, an entirely online platform is not required. Students will rather require limited access to the internet for downloading of question papers and uploading scanned images of their answer sheets on completion of their test. For answering the questions, students will be required to use A4 sized sheets.

DU Open Book Exams - Prevention of Unfair Means

To ensure that there is no malpractice in the Delhi University Open Book exams, the varsity administration has come up with a solution. Each students sitting for OBE will be required to sign an undertaking by means of clicking a button on the portal along with the scanned images of their answer scripts.

Delhi University Open Book Exam - Facilitation Measures

A list of measures adopted by the various colleges to conduct the Open Book examinations for the final semester/year students has been released by the Delhi University.

Among the measures included are conducting mock test for the students, notifying the students about the exams through email and other mediums.

Students are also required to fill up a proforma stating that they will not adopt any unfair means during the exam.

Students residing in Jammu and Kashmir and other such areas where internet and hardware facility required for the Open Book Examinations is scarce, the varsity administration has finalised engaging of Common Service Centres (CSC), a branch under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Such students, said the University, will be allowed to use infrastructure resources of Information and Communications Technology available with the CSC academy. The resources will allowed the students to download and take printout of the question papers, scan and upload their answer sheets on the portal.

Delhi University OBE: For students who miss out

In case of final semester/year students who miss out on the Open-Book Examinations, the varsity administration has said that such students will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the examinations in the conventional pen and paper based mode as and when the situation returns to normal.

Delhi University Open Book Exam - Important Points