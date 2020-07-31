DUET Admit Card 2020 to be Released at du.ac.in: Download Now | College | DU Admissions

DUET Admit Card 2020 Updates: National Testing Agency, the exam conducting body for the DUET 2020, will release the DUET admit card 2020 on the official website i.e. du.ac.in. Candidates who will apply for the DUET 2020 can download the DUET admit card through the Direct link provided below or can visit the official website to download the same.

DUET Admit Card 2020 – Direct Link

(To be Activated)

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 will be conducted by the National Test Agency (NTA), New Delhi. Registered candidates who have applied to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses can now download their admit cards by logging on to the candidate's portal on the official website of the university i.e. du.ac.in. The University will not be sending the hard copy of the admit card to any of the candidates by post, the admit card needs to be download in the online mode only. Candidates must note that the University will not be sending the hard copy of the DUET admit card to any of the candidates by post. You need to download your DUET 2020 admit card through online mode only.

How to download DUET 2020 Admit Card?

Candidates appearing for the Delhi University Entrance Test 2020 that is being conducted for admitting students to various undergraduate and postgraduate level programmes offered by the university can download their admit card for the entrance test using the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University i.e. du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'DUET Admit Card 2020' link

Step 3: Enter your login details i.e. your email id and password

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your admit card for future use.

DUET Admit Card 2020 - Details to check

Candidates must thoroughly check all the details mentioned on their DUET 2020 Admit Card. The DUET Admit card 2020 constitutes details such as the candidate's name, application number, course applied, date and time of exam, important instructions for exam, roll number, category, photograph and signature and details of exam centre.

DUET 2020 - Documents required at Test Center

Candidates appearing for the DUET 2020 entrance test either for the UG or PG level need to ensure that they carry their DUET Admit Cards to the examination centre on their exam day. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre in absence of valid DU issued DUET 2020 Admit Card. Candidates are also required to carry along with the admit card an original photo id proof such as - PAN Card, Voter Id Card, Passport, Driving Licence or Adhaar Card.

DUET 2020 - List of Test Centres

This year due to the spread of COVID19, the University might bring changes in the mode in which exam will be conducted. However, the list of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 Test Centers is mentioned below. Candidates can refer to the below given table with reference to the DUET 2020 Test Centres.

DUET 2020 Test Centres Ahmedabad Bangalore Bhopal Bhubaneshwar Chandigarh Chennai Delhi (NCR) Guwahati Hyderabad Jaipur Jammu Kolkata Mumbai Nagpur Patna Ranchi Trivandrum Varanasi

