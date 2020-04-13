DVC Recruitment 2020 for Member Technical/Finance, Last Date Extended @dvc.gov.in, Apply Till April 24

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has extended the last date of submission for the for the posts of Chairman, Member (Technical) and Member (Finance) Posts on its official website -https://www.dvc.gov.in/.

DVC Recruitment 2020 : Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has extended the last date of submission of the application for the for the posts of Chairman, Member (Technical) and Member (Finance) Posts on its official website. Candidates who have to apply for these posts can check the latest short notification on the official website of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) -https://www.dvc.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), the last date of receipt of applications has been extended up to 24.04.2020.

Notification further says, "In reference to the advertisement for the posts of Chairman, Member (Technical) and Member (Finance) in Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) published in the weekly Employment News dated 14.03.2020, the last date of receipt of applications has been extended up to 24.04.2020. Detailed Vacancy Circular dated 24.02.2020 is available on the websites of Ministry of Power (www.powermin.nic.in) and Damodar Valley Corporation (www.dvc.gov.in)."

Candidates can check the short notification available on the official website of DVC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for DVC Recruitment 2020 for Member Technical/Finance Last Date Extended





DVC Recruitment 2020 for Member Technical/Finance Last Date Extended: Download Process

Visit the official website of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) i.e. https://www.dvc.gov.in/.n.

Visit to the Recruitment Notice Section available on the home page.

Click on the link Notice for extension of last date of recript of aplication for the post of Chairman Member Technical and Finance of DVC displaying on the Home Page.

A new window will open on your screen displaying the PDF of the short notification.

You can take Print Out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.

