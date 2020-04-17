Eastern Railway Paramedical ER Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for Nursing Staff and Other Posts

Eastern Railway Paramedical ER Recruitment 2020: Eastern Railway (ER) has invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff for the post of Nursing Staff, Pharmacist and Laboratory Assistant on contractual basis in Railway Hospital / Health Unit in Malda. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 21 April 2020 in order to to strengthen the medical infrastructure as a part of COVID-19 preparedness.

Eastern Railway (ER) Nursing Staff, Pharmacist and Laboratory Assistant Interview Details:

Paramedical Staff Interview Date - 21 April 2020 (Tuesday)

Time - 10 AM

Venue - Chamber of Sr. Divisional Personnel Officer, Malda in the DRM Office, Malda, Eastern Railway

Eastern Railway (ER) Nursing Staff, Pharmacist and Laboratory Assistant Vacancy Details

Nursing Staff - 10 Posts

Pharmacist - 3 Posts

Laboratory Assistant - 5 Posts

How to Apply for Eastern Railway (ER) Coronavirus Nursing Staff, Pharmacist and Laboratory Assistant Posts Jobs 2020

The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview at the Chamber of Sr. Divisional Personnel Officer, Malda in the DRM Office, Malda, Eastern Railway on 21 April 2020 at 10 AM.

Eastern Railway (ER) was formed on 14th April, 1952 by integration of the East Indian Railway (EIR) consisting of Sealdah, Howrah, Asansol and Danapur Divisions and the entire Bengal – Nagpur Railway (BNR). The jurisdiction of ER extended from Howrah to Mughalsarai in the North, upto Visakhapatnam in the South and upto Nagpur in the Central area. The three Upper divisions of E.I.R. were added to Northern Railway.