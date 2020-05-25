Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: WhatsApp/Telephone Interview for 50 Nursing Superintendent and CMP Posts

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: Eastern Railway has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioners (GDMO/ Specialist/ Super Specialist) and Nursing Superintendent. Eligible candidates can apply for Eastern Railway Recruitment on or before 25 May to 31 May 2020. WhatsApp/Telephone Interview will be conducted on 02 June 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 25 May 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 31 May 2020

Interview Date - 02 June 2020

Eastern Railway Contract Medical Practitioners and Nursing Superintendent Vacancy Details

Nursing Superintendent (Staff Nurse) - 40 Posts

CMP- 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Eastern Railway Contract Medical Practitioners and Nursing Superintendent

Nursing Superintendent (Staff Nurse) - GNM/B.Sc/M.Sc Nursing registered as Nurse & Midwife

CMP -MBBS/MD with valid MCI registration

Age Limit:

Nursing Superintendent (Staff Nurse) - 20 to 40 years

CMP- 53/65 years

Selection Process for Eastern Railway Contract Medical Practitioners and Nursing Superintendent

Selection will be done on the basis of interview

How to Apply for Eastern Railway Contract Medical Practitioners and Nursing Superintendent Jobs 2020 ?



The eligible applicants can send complete biodata as per format (downloadable PDF file) on official website of Eastern Railway www.er.indianrailways.gov.in (Select>Division>HOWRAH) and upload scanned copy of all requisite certificates of age/qualification etc on email ID: fightcorona.howrah@gmail.com.

Eastern Railway Nursing Superintendent and Contract Medical Practitioners Notification PDF Link

