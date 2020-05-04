Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020, Interview for GDMO Posts

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: Eastern Railway has invited applications for the post of “Contract Medical Practitioners (GDMO)” on purely contract basis for a duration of three months(03) at the Quarantine Centre of Majerhat Sports Academy Complex. The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview on 06 May 2020.

Interview Details:

Date - 06 May 2020 (Wednesday)

Time - 10 AM

Venue - Office of the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, Eastern railway Sealdah, 14, kaizer Street, Kol70001

Eastern Railway GDMO Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP) GDMO - 4 Posts

Eastern Railway GDMO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

MBBS from a recognized University and must have completed rotating internship for one year and should be in possession of a valid Registration Certificate of any of the State Medical Council of India.

Age Limit:

53 Years

Salary:

Rs.75,000/- per month for G.D.M.O. Retired railway doctors/State Govt./Central Govt. doctors will get fixed remuneration of Rs.75,000/-per month subject to the condition that Pay plus pension should not be more than the last pay drawn with the same terms and conditions as per Board’s instructions dated 16.07.2012

How to Apply for Eastern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview at Office of the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, Eastern Railway Sealdah, 14, Kaizer Street, Kol-700014 on 06 May 2020 at 10 AM.

Eastern Railway GDMO Recruitment Notification PDF