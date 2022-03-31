RRC Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022 for 2900+ Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @rrcer.com

Eastern Railway is hiring 2972 Apprentices under various trades and units. Candidates can check Vacancy, Eligibility, How to Apply Here.

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Eastern Railway (ER) is looking to recruit Apprentices under various trades in its various units including Howrah, Sealdah, Malda, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Liluah, Jamalpur etc.

You can check vacancy (trade, unit & community-wise break­up), eligibility criteria, how to apply and other terms and condition the detailed notification available on the official website of RRC/ER/Kolkata i.e. rrcer.com.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 11 April 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 10 May 2022

Eastern Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2972

Howrah Division

Fitter - 114

Welder - 25

Mech (MV) - 04

Mech (Dsl.) - 06

Machinist - 04

Carpenter - 02

Painter - 05

Lineman (General) - 05

Wireman - 03

Ref.& AC Mech. - 08

Electrician - 89

Mechanic Machine Tool Maint.(MMT M) -02

Sealdah Division

Electrician Fitter - 24

Welder - 22

Electrician - 10

FCO - 7

Wireman - 03

Oil Engine Driver/P - 04

Oil Engine Driver/AC - 07

Lineman - 1

AC Fitter - 13

Mech Fitter - 112

Electrician - 10

DSL/Fitter - 10

Electronics Mechanic - 75

Ref. & AC - 35

Mech Fitter - 114

Electrician - 10

DSL/Fitter - 10

Welder - 13

Carpenter - 7

Fitter - 10

Blacksmith - 32

Painter - 10

Malda Division

Electrician - 40

Ref. & AC Cond. Mech. - 6

Fitter - 47

Welder - 3

Painter - 2

Carpenter - 2

Mech. Diesel - 38

Asansol Division

Fitter - 151

Turner - 14

Welder (G&E) - 96

Electrician - 110

(Diesel) - 41

Kanchrapara Workshop

Fitter - 60

Welder - 35

Electrician - 66

Machinist - 6

Wireman - 3

Carpenter - 8

Painter - 9

Liluah Workshop

Fitter - 97

Machinist - 13

Turner - 06

Welder - 83

Painter General - 06

Electrician - 18

Wireman - 18

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning - 08

Jamalpur Workshop

Fitter - 251

Welder (G & E) - 218

Machinist - 47

Turner - 47

Electrician - 42

Diesel Mechanic - 62

Eligibility Criteria for Eastern Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate

National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

How to Apply for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

The eligible candidates can apply online for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 on official website,

Application Fee: