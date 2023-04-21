ECGC PO Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale & Job Profile Details Here

ECGC PO Salary 2023: Selected candidates will draw an initial salary of Rs 53600 per month in the scale of Rs 53600-2645(14)-90630-2865(4)-1,02,090 and other allowances.

ECGC PO Salary 2023: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) conducts an online examination for the selection of eligible candidates for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in the cadre of Executive Officers (Specialist Officers) in ECGC Limited. The selection process consists of an online examination followed by the interview round. The ECGC PO salary is Rs 53,600 per month in the scale of Rs. 53,600-2,645(14)-90,630-2,865(4)-1,02,090 and other allowances.

Furthermore, the current CTC for ECGC PO posted in Mumbai is approximately Rs. 16 lahks per annum. Candidates who are applying for the post of ECGC PO can go through the detailed salary and allowances details to understand the pay scale and other details.

ECGC PO Salary In Hand

Here, aspirants can go through the basic pay, pay scale, the total cost to the company, and salary in hand for ECGC PO in detail below.

Pay Scale Rs. 53600-2645(14)-90630-2865(4)-1,02,090 Basic Pay Rs. 53,600 (increment of Rs. 2,645 will be offered for 14 years) Basic Pay after 14 years of service Rs. 90,630 Maximum Basic Pay Rs. 1,02,090 Total CTC in Mumbai Rs. 16 lakhs per annum

ECGC PO Salary Structure

The selected candidates receive ECGC PO salary per month as per their job location. The salary in hand varies from city to city. Let us look at the salary structure of ECGC Probationary Officer posts shared below:

Basic Pay Rs. 53,600 DA Rs. 24,596 HRA Rs. 32,500 City Compensation (Based on the place of posting) Rs. 983 Grade Allowance Rs. 6,000 Special Functional Allowance Rs. 775 Family Allowance Rs. 950 Transport Allowance Rs. 1,330 Special Pay Rs. 1,800 Deduction: NPS-ES Income Tax Professional Tax Rs. 5,739 Rs. 3,200 Rs. 200 ECGC PO Monthly Salary Rs. 1,22,534 - 9139= Rs. 1,13,395 (Approx)

ECGC PO Salary Allowances & Benefits

From the table for the in-hand salary above, it is observed that selected candidates shall also enjoy various perks and allowances on a monthly basis. Have a look at the details of allowances & benefits offered to ECGC PO:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance / House Lease Reimbursement (HRA)

Transport Allowance (TA)

Medical

Newspaper, and other benefits

Other Benefits:

Along with the basic allowances, the officers are also eligible for other benefits shared below:

Cash medical benefit: Rs. 13,300 per year

Mobile bill reimbursement: Rs. 400 per month

Med claim coverage of up to Rs. 40 lakhs for the family. (The candidate has to pay 1/4th of the premium)

Office carry bag reimbursement: Rs. 3000 once every three years.

Mobile handset reimbursement: Rs. 10,000 once in three years.

Entertainment reimbursement: Rs. 800 per month

Defined pension scheme: The corporation makes an equal contribution of 10% Basic Pay + DA

Expenses for household help reimbursement: Rs. 1,000 per month.

Furniture allowance: Rs. 87,500 + GST once in five years.

Meal vouchers: Rs. 205 per working day

PLI bonus: Total yearly basic + DA up to 6% (maximum)

Paid leaves: 30 days every 2 years redeemed on basic pay, DA, CCA

Travel allowance: 2nd AC fare of Rs. 4,500 km each to and fro with family every 2 years / Leave travel concession to hometown for self every year.

ECGC PO Job Profile

The roles and responsibilities of ECGC PO include:

The officers are required to handle transactions related to exports.

They are required to coordinate with bankers and exporters and prepare reports on business transactions.

They are required to perform all the other tasks as assigned by the senior management.

ECGC PO Career Growth

Based on a number of years of experience, an ECGC PO will get various career growth opportunities and promotions along with a lucrative salary. The promotion hierarchy of ECGC PO is shared below: