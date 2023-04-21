ECGC PO Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale & Job Profile Details Here

ECGC PO Salary 2023: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) conducts an online examination for the selection of eligible candidates for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in the cadre of Executive Officers (Specialist Officers) in ECGC Limited. The selection process consists of an online examination followed by the interview round. The ECGC PO salary is Rs 53,600 per month in the scale of Rs. 53,600-2,645(14)-90,630-2,865(4)-1,02,090 and other allowances.
Furthermore, the current CTC for ECGC PO posted in Mumbai is approximately Rs. 16 lahks per annum. Candidates who are applying for the post of ECGC PO can go through the detailed salary and allowances details to understand the pay scale and other details.
In this article, have discussed the ECGC PO salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances for the ease of the aspirants.
ECGC PO Salary In Hand
Here, aspirants can go through the basic pay, pay scale, the total cost to the company, and salary in hand for ECGC PO in detail below.
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs. 53600-2645(14)-90630-2865(4)-1,02,090
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 53,600 (increment of Rs. 2,645 will be offered for 14 years)
|
Basic Pay after 14 years of service
|
Rs. 90,630
|
Maximum Basic Pay
|
Rs. 1,02,090
|
Total CTC in Mumbai
|
Rs. 16 lakhs per annum
ECGC PO Salary Structure
The selected candidates receive ECGC PO salary per month as per their job location. The salary in hand varies from city to city. Let us look at the salary structure of ECGC Probationary Officer posts shared below:
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 53,600
|
DA
|
Rs. 24,596
|
HRA
|
Rs. 32,500
|
City Compensation (Based on the place of posting)
|
Rs. 983
|
Grade Allowance
|
Rs. 6,000
|
Special Functional Allowance
|
Rs. 775
|
Family Allowance
|
Rs. 950
|
Transport Allowance
|
Rs. 1,330
|
Special Pay
|
Rs. 1,800
|
Deduction: NPS-ES
Income Tax
Professional Tax
|
Rs. 5,739
Rs. 3,200
Rs. 200
|
ECGC PO Monthly Salary
|
Rs. 1,22,534 - 9139= Rs. 1,13,395 (Approx)
ECGC PO Salary Allowances & Benefits
From the table for the in-hand salary above, it is observed that selected candidates shall also enjoy various perks and allowances on a monthly basis. Have a look at the details of allowances & benefits offered to ECGC PO:
- Dearness Allowance (DA)
- House Rent Allowance / House Lease Reimbursement (HRA)
- Transport Allowance (TA)
- Medical
- Newspaper, and other benefits
Other Benefits:
Along with the basic allowances, the officers are also eligible for other benefits shared below:
- Cash medical benefit: Rs. 13,300 per year
- Mobile bill reimbursement: Rs. 400 per month
- Med claim coverage of up to Rs. 40 lakhs for the family. (The candidate has to pay 1/4th of the premium)
- Office carry bag reimbursement: Rs. 3000 once every three years.
- Mobile handset reimbursement: Rs. 10,000 once in three years.
- Entertainment reimbursement: Rs. 800 per month
- Defined pension scheme: The corporation makes an equal contribution of 10% Basic Pay + DA
- Expenses for household help reimbursement: Rs. 1,000 per month.
- Furniture allowance: Rs. 87,500 + GST once in five years.
- Meal vouchers: Rs. 205 per working day
- PLI bonus: Total yearly basic + DA up to 6% (maximum)
- Paid leaves: 30 days every 2 years redeemed on basic pay, DA, CCA
- Travel allowance: 2nd AC fare of Rs. 4,500 km each to and fro with family every 2 years / Leave travel concession to hometown for self every year.
ECGC PO Job Profile
The roles and responsibilities of ECGC PO include:
- The officers are required to handle transactions related to exports.
- They are required to coordinate with bankers and exporters and prepare reports on business transactions.
- They are required to perform all the other tasks as assigned by the senior management.
ECGC PO Career Growth
Based on a number of years of experience, an ECGC PO will get various career growth opportunities and promotions along with a lucrative salary. The promotion hierarchy of ECGC PO is shared below:
- Executive Officer/Probationary Officer (Scale I)
- Assistant Manager (Scale II)
- Manager (Scale III)
- Senior Manager (Scale IV)
- Assistant General Manager (Scale V)