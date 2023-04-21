ECGC PO Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale & Job Profile Details Here

ECGC PO Salary 2023: Selected candidates will draw an initial salary of Rs 53600 per month in the scale of Rs 53600-2645(14)-90630-2865(4)-1,02,090 and other allowances.

ECGC PO Salary 2023: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) conducts an online examination for the selection of eligible candidates for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in the cadre of Executive Officers (Specialist Officers) in ECGC Limited. The selection process consists of an online examination followed by the interview round. The ECGC PO salary is Rs 53,600 per month in the scale of Rs. 53,600-2,645(14)-90,630-2,865(4)-1,02,090 and other allowances.

Furthermore, the current CTC for ECGC PO posted in Mumbai is approximately Rs. 16 lahks per annum. Candidates who are applying for the post of ECGC PO can go through the detailed salary and allowances details to understand the pay scale and other details.

In this article, have discussed the ECGC PO salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances for the ease of the aspirants.

ECGC PO Salary In Hand

Here, aspirants can go through the basic pay, pay scale, the total cost to the company, and salary in hand for ECGC PO in detail below.

Pay Scale

Rs. 53600-2645(14)-90630-2865(4)-1,02,090

Basic Pay

Rs. 53,600 (increment of Rs. 2,645 will be offered for 14 years)

Basic Pay after 14 years of service

Rs. 90,630

Maximum Basic Pay

Rs. 1,02,090

Total CTC in Mumbai

Rs. 16 lakhs per annum

ECGC PO Salary Structure

The selected candidates receive ECGC PO salary per month as per their job location. The salary in hand varies from city to city. Let us look at the salary structure of ECGC Probationary Officer posts shared below:

Basic Pay

Rs. 53,600

DA

Rs. 24,596

HRA

Rs. 32,500

City Compensation (Based on the place of posting)

Rs. 983

Grade Allowance

Rs. 6,000

Special Functional Allowance

Rs. 775

Family Allowance

Rs. 950

Transport Allowance

Rs. 1,330

Special Pay

Rs. 1,800

Deduction: NPS-ES

Income Tax

Professional Tax

Rs. 5,739

Rs. 3,200

Rs. 200

ECGC PO Monthly Salary

Rs. 1,22,534 - 9139= Rs. 1,13,395 (Approx)

ECGC PO Salary Allowances & Benefits

From the table for the in-hand salary above, it is observed that selected candidates shall also enjoy various perks and allowances on a monthly basis. Have a look at the details of allowances & benefits offered to ECGC PO:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)
  • House Rent Allowance / House Lease Reimbursement (HRA)
  • Transport Allowance (TA)
  • Medical
  • Newspaper, and other benefits

Other Benefits:

Along with the basic allowances, the officers are also eligible for other benefits shared below:

  • Cash medical benefit: Rs. 13,300 per year
  • Mobile bill reimbursement: Rs. 400 per month
  • Med claim coverage of up to Rs. 40 lakhs for the family. (The candidate has to pay 1/4th of the premium)
  • Office carry bag reimbursement: Rs. 3000 once every three years.
  • Mobile handset reimbursement: Rs. 10,000 once in three years.
  • Entertainment reimbursement: Rs. 800 per month
  • Defined pension scheme: The corporation makes an equal contribution of 10% Basic Pay + DA
  • Expenses for household help reimbursement: Rs. 1,000 per month.
  • Furniture allowance: Rs. 87,500 + GST once in five years.
  • Meal vouchers: Rs. 205 per working day
  • PLI bonus: Total yearly basic + DA up to 6% (maximum)
  • Paid leaves: 30 days every 2 years redeemed on basic pay, DA, CCA
  • Travel allowance: 2nd AC fare of Rs. 4,500 km each to and fro with family every 2 years / Leave travel concession to hometown for self every year.

ECGC PO Job Profile

The roles and responsibilities of ECGC PO include:

  • The officers are required to handle transactions related to exports.
  • They are required to coordinate with bankers and exporters and prepare reports on business transactions.
  • They are required to perform all the other tasks as assigned by the senior management.

ECGC PO Career Growth

Based on a number of years of experience, an ECGC PO will get various career growth opportunities and promotions along with a lucrative salary.  The promotion hierarchy of ECGC PO is shared below:

  • Executive Officer/Probationary Officer (Scale I)
  • Assistant Manager (Scale II)
  • Manager (Scale III)
  • Senior Manager (Scale IV)
  • Assistant General Manager (Scale V)

FAQ

What is the monthly salary of ECGC PO?

The candidates selected for the ECGC PO post will receive a monthly salary in the pay scale of Rs. 53,600-2,645(14)-90,630-2,865(4)-1,02,090. The ECGC PO monthly salary is expected to be around Rs 1,13,395 (Approx).

What is the ECGC Probationary Officer's salary annually?

The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) offers a lucrative salary package to Probationary Officers. The current CTC (Cost to Company) of an Executive Officer (PO) posted in Mumbai is approximately Rs.16 lakh per annum.

What are the allowances along with the ECGC PO salary?

With the attractive ECGC PO salary structure, the officers are also eligible to receive various perks, allowances, and benefits. The allowances and benefits includes Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance / House Lease Reimbursement, Transport Allowance, Medical Allowance, Newspaper Allowance, Meal coupons, Reimbursement of Mobile Bills, Mobile Handset & Briefcase Allowance, Furniture Allowance, Household help Allowance, etc.

What is the ECGC PO job profile?

As a PO in ECGC, the officers are required to handle transactions related to exports, coordinate with bankers and exporters and prepare reports on business transactions, etc.

