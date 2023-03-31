ECGC PO Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Probationary Officer Posts: Check Crucial Date & Others

ECGC has invited online applications for the PO Posts on its official website. Check ECGC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2023 Notification: ECGC has released indicative notice for recruitment of Probationary Officer posts. Candidates having certain educational qualifications have a golden chance to apply for various Probationary Officer Posts in the Specialist Cadre including CA, CS, Legal Officer, Rajbhasha, Actuarial Background and other. ECGC will release the details advertisement for ECGC PO 2023 on the official website https://www.ecgc.in/.

Important Date ECGC PO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

ECGC has released the indicative notification on 31 March 2023. The detailed advertisement regarding the ECGC PO Recruitment 2023 will be uploaded on the official website on 19 April 2023. The online application process and other crucial dates will be updated after the releasing of detailed advertisement on the official website.

Vacancy Details ECGC PO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

The details of the number of vacancies for Probationary Officer Posts will also be disclosed only after the ECGC PO Details Advertisement 2023 will be updated on the official website.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2023: Overview

Event Details Organization ECGC Post Name Probationary Officer-in the Specialist Cadre including CA, CS, Legal Officer, Rajbhasha, Actuarial Background Number of Posts To be announced Category Govt Jobs Application Mode To be announced Details Notification Publishing Date 19 April 2023 Official Website https://www.ecgc.in/

Eligibility Criteria ECGC PO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

The details of the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, how to apply, salary and other details will be updated after the releasing of detailed advertisement on the official website. You are advised to visit the official website for details in this regard.

You can download the ECGC PO Recruitment 2023 Details Notification from the official website after following the steps given below.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2023 Notification: PDF

How To Download: ECGC PO Recruitment 2023 Notification