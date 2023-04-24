ECGC PO Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation conducts the ECGC PO recruitment in two stages i.e Online Examination and Interview for the post of Probationary Officer in the cadre of Executive Officers (Specialist Officers). Check here the latest ECGC PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern here.

ECGC PO Syllabus 2023: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation conducts ECGC PO recruitment in two stages i.e online examination and interview for selection of personnel for the post of Probationary Officer in the cadre of Executive Officers (Specialist Officers) in ECGC Limited. Aspirants preparing for the upcoming exam should be familiar with the latest ECGC PO syllabus and exam pattern to understand the subject-wise topics and marking scheme in order to boost their chances of scoring high marks. As per the previous year exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of the exam has been moderate.

In this article, we have shared the ECGC PO syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

ECGC PO Syllabus 2023: Overview

We have shared below the overview of the exam for all the candidates who will appear in the upcoming ECGC PO examination.

Conducting Body Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Post Name Probationary Officer Exam Mode Online ECGC PO Syllabus Topics Reasoning Ability, English Language, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and Professional Knowledge. Marking Scheme + 1 mark for every correct response -0.25 mark for each incorrect answer Selection Process Online Examination and Interview

ECGC PO Syllabus 2023 Section-Wise

The ECGC PO examination is divided into two parts i.e objective test and descriptive paper test. The syllabus includes five subjects i.e reasoning ability, English language, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and professional knowledge. However, the ECGC PO descriptive paper syllabus covers one subject i.e test of the English language.

Let us see the subject-wise topics in the ECGC PO syllabus.

Subject ECGC PO Topics Reasoning Data Interpretation Directions Non-Verbal Series Clocks & Calendars Blood Relations Syllogism Coding-Decoding Alphabet Series Seating Arrangement Number Ranking Decision Making Analogy Statements & Arguments Arithmetical Reasoning Puzzles English Language Reading Comprehension Cloze test Jumbled Paragraph Paragraph Completion Antonym and synonym Fillers Tenses Adjectives Adverbs Prepositions Sentence Completion Grammatical Error based questions Quantitative Aptitude Simplification Problems on H.C.F and L.C.M. Banker’s Discount Ratio and Proportion Partnership Decimal Fraction Logarithm Allegation or Mixture Probability Pipes and Cistern Problems on Ages Time and Distance Average Chain Rule Numbers Permutation and Combination Volume and Surface Area Compound Interest Boats and Streams Area Time and Work Surds and Indices Height and Distance Square Root and Cube Root Simple Interest Data Interpretation and Analysis General Awareness Current Affairs of the last six months Current news with special emphasis on the schemes of ECGC Budget 2021 Major government schemes introduced by ECGC History of ECGC Major banking terms related to ECGC

ECGC PO Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well acquainted with the ECGC PO exam pattern to get insights into the pattern of questions, number of questions, and marking scheme. The objective paper carries a total of 200 marks. The descriptive paper consists of 2 questions for 20 marks each. Have a look at the exam pattern shared below:

Objective Test

The ECGC PO objective test will be conducted online mode.

All the questions asked in the exam will be multiple-choice type.

There shall be five sections in the objective test i.e Reasoning Ability, English Language, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and Professional Knowledge.

As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct response and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in the exam. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

Name of the Tests No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 40 40 30 minutes English Language 40 40 20 minutes General Awareness 30 30 10 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 40 minutes Professional Knowledge 50 50 40 minutes Total 200 200 140 minutes

Descriptive Paper

The marks of descriptive paper (English Language) will only be evaluated for those candidates who qualify in the Objective (MCQs) test and are placed adequately high as per maximum marks in the objective test.

In the descriptive paper, there shall be two questions i.e Essay Writing & Precis Writing. Each section will carry 20 marks and the duration will be 40 minutes for both questions together.

The descriptive test to the extent of 25 times of the number of vacancies or more as decided by the company will be evaluated.

The marks of the descriptive paper will be counted for the final selection.

S. No. Type Activity No. of Questions Marks Time allotted 1 Essay Writing One out of two given options 20 40 minutes for both questions together 2 Precis Writing One out of two given options 20

Interview

The candidates who are declared qualified in the written exam will be shortlisted for the interview round. The total mark allotted for the interview is 60. The weightage ratio of the online exam and interview will be 80;20 respectively. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 40%(35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD category). The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the online exam and interview.

How to Prepare for ECGC PO?

The ECGC PO exam is one of the most popular competitive exams in the country. More than lakhs of candidates appear for the exam every year, however, only a few thousand of them ace the exam owing to their robust preparation plan, dedication, and consistency. Thus, it is crucial for the candidates to adhere to the latest ECGC PO syllabus and create a unique preparation strategy for the exam. Have a look at ECGC PO preparation tips and tricks to ace the online exam elaborated below:

Download the latest ECGC PO syllabus and exam pattern before commencing the preparation. This will allow them to get an idea of the topics important from the exam perspective and allocate study hours to each topic every day accordingly to finish the syllabus on time.

Prepare a study plan in such a way that you have ample time for revision. With this, study the latest current affairs and recent developments to obtain high scores in the GA section.

Choose the best books and study resources recommended by experts and previous toppers. This will help them to learn the fundamentals easily. However, it is advised to refer to one source of study to avoid confusion on the concepts.

Do an analysis of your strong and weak areas in each topic. This will help in enhancing your strong areas while focusing on your weak areas as well to boost your overall preparation level.

Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to determine your performance level. Furthermore, it will help you to get familiar actual exam format and increase your question-solving speed & accuracy.

Best Books for ECGC PO Syllabus

Candidates should choose the best ECGC PO books for preparation based on the latest exam pattern and trends to perform well in the exam. The right books will help you to cover all the topics prescribed in the ECGC PO syllabus. The subject-wise books for the exam are listed below: