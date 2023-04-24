ECGC PO Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation conducts the ECGC PO recruitment in two stages i.e Online Examination and Interview for the post of Probationary Officer in the cadre of Executive Officers (Specialist Officers). Check here the latest ECGC PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern here.

ECGC PO Syllabus 2023: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation conducts ECGC PO recruitment in two stages i.e online examination and interview for selection of personnel for the post of Probationary Officer in the cadre of Executive Officers (Specialist Officers) in ECGC Limited. Aspirants preparing for the upcoming exam should be familiar with the latest ECGC PO syllabus and exam pattern to understand the subject-wise topics and marking scheme in order to boost their chances of scoring high marks. As per the previous year exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of the exam has been moderate. 

In this article, we have shared the ECGC PO syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

ECGC PO Syllabus 2023: Overview

We have shared below the overview of the exam for all the candidates who will appear in the upcoming ECGC PO examination.

Conducting Body

Export Credit Guarantee Corporation

Post Name

Probationary Officer

Exam Mode

Online

ECGC PO Syllabus Topics

Reasoning Ability, English Language, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and Professional Knowledge.

Marking Scheme

+ 1 mark for every correct response

-0.25 mark for each incorrect answer

Selection Process

Online Examination and Interview

ECGC PO Syllabus 2023 Section-Wise

The ECGC PO examination is divided into two parts i.e objective test and descriptive paper test. The syllabus includes five subjects i.e reasoning ability, English language, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and professional knowledge. However, the  ECGC PO descriptive paper syllabus covers one subject i.e test of the English language. 

Let us see the subject-wise topics in the ECGC PO syllabus.

Subject

ECGC PO Topics

Reasoning

Data Interpretation

Directions

Non-Verbal Series

Clocks & Calendars

Blood Relations

Syllogism

Coding-Decoding

Alphabet Series

Seating Arrangement

Number Ranking

Decision Making

Analogy

Statements & Arguments

Arithmetical Reasoning

Puzzles

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Cloze test

Jumbled Paragraph

Paragraph Completion

Antonym and synonym

Fillers

Tenses

Adjectives

Adverbs

Prepositions

Sentence Completion

Grammatical Error based questions

Quantitative Aptitude

Simplification

Problems on H.C.F and L.C.M.

Banker’s Discount

Ratio and Proportion

Partnership

Decimal Fraction

Logarithm

Allegation or Mixture

Probability

Pipes and Cistern

Problems on Ages

Time and Distance

Average

Chain Rule

Numbers

Permutation and Combination

Volume and Surface Area

Compound Interest

Boats and Streams

Area

Time and Work

Surds and Indices

Height and Distance

Square Root and Cube Root

Simple Interest

Data Interpretation and Analysis

General Awareness

Current Affairs of the last six months

Current news with special emphasis on the schemes of ECGC

Budget 2021

Major government schemes introduced by ECGC

History of ECGC

Major banking terms related to ECGC

ECGC PO Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well acquainted with the ECGC PO exam pattern to get insights into the pattern of questions, number of questions, and marking scheme. The objective paper carries a total of 200 marks. The descriptive paper consists of 2 questions for 20 marks each. Have a look at the exam pattern shared below:

Objective Test

  • The ECGC PO objective test will be conducted online mode.
  • All the questions asked in the exam will be multiple-choice type.
  • There shall be five sections in the objective test i.e  Reasoning Ability, English Language, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and Professional Knowledge.
  • As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct response and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in the exam. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

Name of the Tests

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning Ability

40

40

30 minutes

English Language

40

40

20 minutes

General Awareness

30

30

10 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

40

40

40 minutes

Professional Knowledge

50

50

40 minutes

Total

200

200

140 minutes

Descriptive Paper

  • The marks of descriptive paper (English Language) will only be evaluated for those candidates who qualify in the Objective (MCQs) test and are placed adequately high as per maximum marks in the objective test.
  • In the descriptive paper, there shall be two questions i.e Essay Writing & Precis Writing. Each section will carry 20 marks and the duration will be 40 minutes for both questions together.
  • The descriptive test to the extent of 25 times of the number of vacancies or more as decided by the company will be evaluated. 
  • The marks of the descriptive paper will be counted for the final selection.

S. No.

Type Activity

No. of Questions

Marks

Time allotted

1

Essay Writing

One out of two given options

20

40 minutes for both questions together

2

Precis Writing

One out of two given options

20

Interview

The candidates who are declared qualified in the written exam will be shortlisted for the interview round. The total mark allotted for the interview is 60. The weightage ratio of the online exam and interview will be 80;20 respectively. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 40%(35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD category). The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the online exam and interview.

ECGC PO Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale & Job Profile Details Here

How to Prepare for ECGC PO?

The ECGC PO exam is one of the most popular competitive exams in the country. More than lakhs of candidates appear for the exam every year, however, only a few thousand of them ace the exam owing to their robust preparation plan, dedication, and consistency. Thus, it is crucial for the candidates to adhere to the latest ECGC PO syllabus and create a unique preparation strategy for the exam. Have a look at ECGC PO preparation tips and tricks to ace the online exam elaborated below:

  • Download the latest ECGC PO syllabus and exam pattern before commencing the preparation. This will allow them to get an idea of the topics important from the exam perspective and allocate study hours to each topic every day accordingly to finish the syllabus on time.
  • Prepare a study plan in such a way that you have ample time for revision. With this, study the latest current affairs and recent developments to obtain high scores in the GA section.
  • Choose the best books and study resources recommended by experts and previous toppers. This will help them to learn the fundamentals easily. However, it is advised to refer to one source of study to avoid confusion on the concepts.
  • Do an analysis of your strong and weak areas in each topic. This will help in enhancing your strong areas while focusing on your weak areas as well to boost your overall preparation level.
  • Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to determine your performance level. Furthermore, it will help you to get familiar actual exam format and increase your question-solving speed & accuracy.

Best Books for ECGC PO Syllabus

Candidates should choose the best ECGC PO books for preparation based on the latest exam pattern and trends to perform well in the exam. The right books will help you to cover all the topics prescribed in the ECGC PO syllabus. The subject-wise books for the exam are listed below:

Subject

Book Name

Author/Publication

General Awareness

General Knowledge

Manohar Pandey

English Language

Objective General English

SP Bakshi

Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams

Abhijit Guha

Reasoning Ability

A modern approach to Verbal Reasoning

RS Aggarwal

FAQ

What is ECGC PO Syllabus?

The ECGC PO syllabus is divided into two parts i.e Objective Test and Descriptive Paper Test. The syllabus for the objective paper cover five subjects i.e Reasoning Ability, English Language, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and Professional Knowledge. However, the syllabus for descriptive paper cover one subject i.e Test of the English Language

Is there any negative marking in ECGC PO Syllabus 2023?

Yes. There will be negative markings for wrong answers marked in the ECGC PO objective tests. As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct response and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in the objective tests. e. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question

What is the pattern of the ECGC PO 2023?

As per the ECGC PO Syllabus Exam Pattern, the objective test will be conducted online mode and will carry a total of 200 marks with an exam duration of 140 minutes. In the descriptive paper, there shall be two questions i.e Essay Writing & Precis Writing. Each section will carry 20 marks and the duration will be 40 minutes for both questions together.

How do I start my ECGC PO preparation?

To crack the ECGC PO on their first attempt, candidates should download the latest syllabus, prepare an effective study plan, and solve mock tests and previous years' papers to determine their strong and weak areas.

Take Free Online Export Credit Guarantee Corporation PO (ECGC PO) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now

