ECIL Recruitment 2020 for 12 Technical Officer Posts, Apply Online @ecil.co.in

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications for the post of Technical Officer on contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply through online mode on official website ecil.co.in on or before 22 June 2020.

Important Date:

Closing Date for Online of Application: 22 June 2020 upto 4 PM

ECIL Vacancy Details

Technical Officer on contract - 12 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 23,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Technical Officer Job

Educational Qualification and Experience:

A First class Engineering Degree in Computer Science Engineering with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/University with one year post qualification experience in the field of Programming Languages: Java Enterprise Edition 8(Core Java, Advanced Java) Spring Framework, Eclipse, JAVA FX 2.0, SWT 4.6.2 , C#.Net Visual Studio 2017, Operating Systems: RHEL 7.2 , WINDOWS 10 , Database:Oracle 12c , etc.

1-year post qualification experience

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Online Application Link Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Selection Process for ECIL Technical Officer Job

The selection will be done on the basis of written test or interview or both depending upon response.The written test and/or Interview will be held at HYDERABAD only. Details with regard to date, time and venue of written test etc., will be communicated later.

How to Apply for ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting official website:“www.ecil.co.in” by selecting ‘Careers’ followed by ‘e-Recruitment’ on or before 22 June 2020 upto 4 PM.

After applying on-line, the candidate is required to take the print out of registered on-line application form with system generated application serial number. The candidate has to sign on print-out of on-line registered application form by affixing the recent colour passport size photograph (4 X 3 cms) at right top corner of online application form space provided for photograph. Also enclose the photo / attested copies of date of birth, educational qualifications, experience, caste, PWD, if any invariable