ECIL Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 160 Posts at ecil.co.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

ECIL Recruitment 2025: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released the recruitment notification for ‘Technical Officer on Contract' on its official website. Under the recruitment process, a total of 160 positions are available for an initial period of 9 months (extendable up to 4 years including initial term, depending on project requirements & satisfactory performance of the candidate.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before September 22, 2025 at official website - ecil.co.in

You can get all the details regarding the recruitment drive here including age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, educational qualifications and others.

ECIL Technical Officer Notification PDF

Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Candidates can download the detailed notification pdf through the direct link provided below. Download the official notification through the link given below: