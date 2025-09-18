ECIL Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 160 Posts at ecil.co.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

ECIL Recruitment 2025: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released the recruitment notification for ‘Technical Officer on Contract' on its official website. Under the recruitment process, a total of 160 positions are available for an initial period of 9 months (extendable up to 4 years including initial term, depending on project requirements & satisfactory performance of the candidate.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before September 22, 2025 at official website - ecil.co.in
You can get all the details regarding the recruitment drive here including age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, educational qualifications and others.
ECIL Technical Officer Notification PDF
Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Candidates can download the detailed notification pdf through the direct link provided below. Download the official notification through the link given below:
|
|
ECIL Recruitment 2025
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Electronics Corporation of India Limited
|
Posts Name
|
Technical Officer on Contract
|
Total Vacancies
|
160
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Advt No.
|
17/2025
|
Application End Date
|
September 22, 2025
|
Official Website
|
https://www.ecil.co.in/
ECIL Technical Officer Eligibility
The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details.
Educational Qualification: The candidate should have BE/B.Tech. with min. 60% in aggregate with ECE/ETC/E&I/Electronics/ EEE/Electrical/CSE/IT/Mechanical.
ECIL Technical Officer Emoluments 2025
|Post
|Experience after primary qualification
|Age Limit (UR)
|Consolidated Emoluments
|Technical Officer-C
|One year
|30 yrs.
|
₹ 25,000/month for 1st year
₹ 28,000/month for 2nd year
₹ 31,000/month for 3rd & 4th years
Steps to Apply for the ECIL 2025
Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:
Step 1: Visit the official website: “www.ecil.co.in” (Main Page > Careers > Current Job Openings).
Step 2: Click on careers, then on current job openings
Step 3: Click on the Apply tab of Technician Officer Posts
Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated.
Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference
