RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

ECIL Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 160 Posts at ecil.co.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

By Manish Kumar
Sep 18, 2025, 16:24 IST

ECIL Recruitment 2025: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released the recruitment notification for 160 positions of ‘Technical Officer on Contract' on its official website. You can get all the details regarding the recruitment drive here including like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, educational qualifications and others. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

ECIL Recruitment 2025: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released the recruitment notification for ‘Technical Officer on Contract' on its official website. Under the recruitment process, a total of 160 positions are available for an initial period of 9 months (extendable up to 4 years including initial term, depending on project requirements & satisfactory performance of the candidate.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before September 22, 2025 at official website - ecil.co.in

You can get all the details regarding the recruitment drive here including age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, educational qualifications and others.

ECIL Technical Officer Notification PDF

Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Candidates can download the detailed notification pdf through the direct link provided below. Download the official notification through the link given below:

Junior Technician Posts 

Download PDF

 ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2025

The ECIL notification for the recruitment of 1100 junior technician posts has been released. The application process for the post starts on January 10, 2024. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

ECIL Recruitment 2025

Recruitment Authority

Electronics Corporation of India Limited

Posts Name

Technical Officer on Contract

Total Vacancies

160

Mode of Application

Online

Advt No.

17/2025

Application End Date

September 22, 2025

Official Website

https://www.ecil.co.in/

ECIL Technical Officer Eligibility 

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have BE/B.Tech. with min. 60% in aggregate with ECE/ETC/E&I/Electronics/ EEE/Electrical/CSE/IT/Mechanical.

ECIL Technical Officer Emoluments 2025

Post Experience after primary qualification Age Limit (UR) Consolidated Emoluments
Technical Officer-C One year 30 yrs.

₹ 25,000/month for 1st year

₹ 28,000/month for 2nd year

₹ 31,000/month for 3rd & 4th years

Steps to Apply for the ECIL 2025

Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:

Step 1: Visit the official website: “www.ecil.co.in” (Main Page > Careers > Current Job Openings).

Step 2: Click on careers, then on current job openings

Step 3: Click on the Apply tab of Technician Officer Posts 

Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated.

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News