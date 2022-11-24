ECIL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 190 Technical Officer Post at ecil.co.in, Check Walk-in Schedule

ECIL has published notification for the total 190 Technical Officer posts on its official website-www.ecil.co.in. Download PDF.

ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has published notification for the total 190 Technical Officer posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can attend the walk-in-interview scheduled from 26 November 2022 onward.

Candidates selected finally for the Technical Officer posts will get a consolidated amount of ₹ 25,000/month for 1st year, ₹ 28,000/month for 2nd year, ₹ 31,000/month for 3rd & 4th year with r other benefits as mentioned in the notification.

Interested and eligible candidates can download the Application Form available on the official website www.ecil.co.in and should report at 09.00 hrs. on the dates mentioned in notification with duly filled in application form & resume along with the following original certificates & a set of self-attested photocopies.



Notification Details For ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. 24/2022

Important Date For ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Walk-in-Schedule

26/28/29 November 2022

Educational Qualification For ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2022 Job :

Candidates should have B.E./B.Tech in the concerned Discipline as mentioned in the notification. You can check the official notification for details of the number of posts/Place of posting/Experience profile/Vertical / Division/Walk-In Date and other updates.

