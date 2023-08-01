Electric Charges and Fields Class 12 MCQs: Have a look at the Multiple Choice Questions with Answers from CBSE Class 12 Physics Chapter 1. These MCQs will clear your concepts and help you score more marks in CBSE Board exam 2024.

Check CBSE Electric Charges and Fields Class 12 MCQs of Physics Chapter 1 (with Answers)

The chapter Electric Charges and Fields Class 12 Physics explores electric charges, Coulomb's law, electric fields due to point charges and dipoles, Gauss's law, electric potential and capacitance along with conductors, insulators, the capacitance of parallel plate capacitors, etc.

Electric Charges and Fields Class 12 MCQ Questions with Answers

1) In comparison with the electrostatic force between two electrons, the electrostatic force between two protons is:

(a) greater

(b) smaller

(c) zero

(d) same.

Answer: (d) same

2) The position of the charge inside the enclosing surface is changed in such a way that the total charge remains constant. Then the total normal electric flux through the enclosing surface:

(a) increases

(b) decreases

(c) changes erratically

(d) Remains unchanged

Answer: (d) Remains unchanged

3) If the sizes of charged bodies are very small compared to the distances between them, we treat them as ____________.

Zero charges Point charges Single charge No charges

Answer: (b) Point charges

4) If a body is charged by rubbing it, its weight

Always decrease slightly Always increase slightly May increase or decrease slightly No change in weight

Answer: (c) May increase or decrease slightly

5) The quantisation of charge indicates that

Charge, which is a fraction of charge on an electron, is not possible A charge cannot be destroyed Charge exists on particles There exists a minimum permissible charge on a particle

Answer: (a) Charge, which is a fraction of charge on an electron, is not possible

6) What happens when a glass rod is rubbed with silk?

gains protons from silk gains electrons from silk gives electrons to silk gives protons to silk

Answer: (a) gains protons from silk.

7) Force per unit charge is ____

Electric current Electric flux Electric field Electric potential

Answer: (c) Electric field

8) An electric dipole is placed in a uniform electric field. The net electric force on the dipole.

Is always zero Depends on the orientation Depends on the dipole moment Is always finite but not zero

Answer: (c) Is always zero

9)________ gives information on field strength, direction, and nature of the charge.

Electric potential Electric flux Electric field Electric current

Answer: (c) Electric field

10) When the separation between two charges is increased the electric potential energy of the charges

Increases Decreases remains the same may increase or decrease

Answer: (b) Decreases

