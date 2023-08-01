CBSE Electric Charges and Fields Class 12 MCQs of Physics Chapter 1 (with Answers)

Electric Charges and Fields Class 12 MCQ Questions: Jagran Josh has presented here the Electric Charges and Fields class 12 MCQ with answers from Class 12 Physics Chapter 1 Electric Charges and Fields, along with their respective answers. These specially-curated questions are strictly as per the latest CBSE 12th Physics syllabus 2023-24 and NCERT curriculum. By practising these chapter-wise MCQs, students can boost their preparation for the upcoming CBSE Board exam and aim for higher scores. The chapter Electric Charges and Fields Class 12 Physics explores electric charges, Coulomb's law, electric fields due to point charges and dipoles, Gauss's law, electric potential and capacitance along with conductors, insulators, the capacitance of parallel plate capacitors, etc. Now, get going with these MCQs to ensure the highest scores.
Electric Charges and Fields Class 12 MCQ Questions with Answers
1) In comparison with the electrostatic force between two electrons, the electrostatic force between two protons is:
(a) greater
(b) smaller
(c) zero
(d) same.
Answer: (d) same
2) The position of the charge inside the enclosing surface is changed in such a way that the total charge remains constant. Then the total normal electric flux through the enclosing surface:
(a) increases
(b) decreases
(c) changes erratically
(d) Remains unchanged
Answer: (d) Remains unchanged
3) If the sizes of charged bodies are very small compared to the distances between them, we treat them as ____________.
- Zero charges
- Point charges
- Single charge
- No charges
Answer: (b) Point charges
4) If a body is charged by rubbing it, its weight
- Always decrease slightly
- Always increase slightly
- May increase or decrease slightly
- No change in weight
Answer: (c) May increase or decrease slightly
5) The quantisation of charge indicates that
- Charge, which is a fraction of charge on an electron, is not possible
- A charge cannot be destroyed
- Charge exists on particles
- There exists a minimum permissible charge on a particle
Answer: (a) Charge, which is a fraction of charge on an electron, is not possible
6) What happens when a glass rod is rubbed with silk?
- gains protons from silk
- gains electrons from silk
- gives electrons to silk
- gives protons to silk
Answer: (a) gains protons from silk.
7) Force per unit charge is ____
- Electric current
- Electric flux
- Electric field
- Electric potential
Answer: (c) Electric field
8) An electric dipole is placed in a uniform electric field. The net electric force on the dipole.
- Is always zero
- Depends on the orientation
- Depends on the dipole moment
- Is always finite but not zero
Answer: (c) Is always zero
9)________ gives information on field strength, direction, and nature of the charge.
- Electric potential
- Electric flux
- Electric field
- Electric current
Answer: (c) Electric field
10) When the separation between two charges is increased the electric potential energy of the charges
- Increases
- Decreases
- remains the same
- may increase or decrease
Answer: (b) Decreases
