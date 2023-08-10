CBSE Electromagnetic Induction Class 12 MCQs of Physics Chapter 6

Electromagnetic Induction Class 12 MCQs: Find here NCERT Class 12 Physics Electromagnetic Induction MCQs to prepare well for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2024.

Electromagnetic Induction Class 12 MCQ Questions: Chapter 6 Electromagnetic Induction from CBSE Class 12 Physics discusses the historical separation of electricity and magnetism that was overturned in the early 19th century through experiments by scientists such as Oersted, Ampere, and others. These experiments showed that moving electric charges could generate magnetic fields. Michael Faraday's experiments in England and Joseph Henry's work in the USA around 1830 conclusively proved that changing magnetic fields induced electric currents in closed coils. This phenomenon, termed electromagnetic induction, established a significant connection between electricity and magnetism. CBSE 12th Physics Chapter 6 delves into the principles underlying electromagnetic induction, exploring how varying magnetic fields can generate electric currents.The MCQs given in this article, based on the CBSE Class 12 Physics syllabus 2023-24, are prepared by subject matter experts. Practise these to ensure that you are well prepared for CBSE 12th Board Exam 2024. .

Electromagnetic Induction Class 12 MCQ Questions with Answers

Related:

Also Check:

1 _______ is used to identify the direction of the current induced in a wire moving in a magnetic field?

Ampere’s Rule Fleming’s Left-Hand Rule Fleming’s Right-Hand Rule None of the above

Answer: b)

2 A rectangular conductor is removed from a magnetic field in 1) fast motion 2) slow motion. More work will be done when the motion is

a) slow

b) fast

c) same in both case 1) and 2)

d) cannot say

Answer: a)

3 According to Faraday’s law of electromagnetic induction

a) electric field is produced by time varying magnetic flux.

b) magnetic field is produced by time varying electric flux.

c) magnetic field is associated with a moving charge.

d) None of these

Answer: a)

4 An e.m.f is produced in a coil, which is not connected to an external voltage source. This is not due to

a) the coil being in a time varying magnetic field.

b) the coil moving in a time varying magnetic field.

c) the coil moving in a constant magnetic field.

d) the coil is stationary in external spatially varying magnetic field, which does not change with time.

Answer: d)

5 A coil is wound on a frame of rectangular cross-section. If all the linear dimensions of the frame are increased by a factor 2 and the number of turns per unit length of the coil remains the same, self-inductance of the coil increases by a factor of

a) 4

b) 8

c) 12

d) 16

Answer: b)

6 When the rate of change of current is unity, the induced emf is equal to

a) thickness of coil

b) number of turns in coil

c) coefficient of self inductance

d) total flux linked with coil

Answer: c)

7 The self inductance associated with a coil is independent of _______

(a) current

(b) time

(c) induced voltage

(d) resistance of coil

Answer: d)

8 Weber is the unit of

electric conductance magnetic flux magnetic flux density Capacitance

Answer: b)

9 A solenoid is connected to a battery so that a steady current flows through it. If an iron core is inserted into the solenoid, the current will _______

(a) increase

(b) decrease

(c) remain same

(d) first increase then decrease

Answer: b

10 The laws of electromagnetic induction have been used in the construction of a

a) galvanometer

b) voltmeter

c) electric motor

d) generator

Answer: d)

Also, Check:

Electromagnetic Induction Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th Physics Chapter 6, Download PDF

CBSE Electromagnetic Induction Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 6 of Physics, Download PDF