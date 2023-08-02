CBSE Electromagnetic Induction Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 6 of Physics, Download PDF

Electromagnetic Induction Class 12 Physics Mind Map: Check here the mind map of 12th Class Physics Chapter 6 Electromagnetic Induction that will help you in clearing your concepts and preparing for the CBSE 12th class Physics board exam 2024.

CBSE Physics Electromagnetic Induction Class 12 Mind Map: The 6th Chapter of CBSE Class 12 Physics discusses the historical significance of electromagnetic induction, where electricity and magnetism were initially thought to be separate, but experiments by Oersted, Ampere, and others proved their interrelation. Faraday and Henry's experiments in the 1830s demonstrated that changing magnetic fields could induce electric currents in closed coils, leading to the development of generators and transformers. This discovery revolutionised technology, enabling electricity, lights, trains, telephones, and computers, shaping modern civilization significantly. In this article, we will take you through all the topics, such as the aforementioned experiments, magnetic flux, inductance, ac generator, etc., that have been discussed in this chapter and are very crucial to get good scores in the 12th class Physics CBSE Board exams 2024 .

Electromagnetic Induction Class 12 Mind Map

Topics covered under Physics Chapter 6 Electromagnetic Induction Class 12:

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 THE EXPERIMENTS OF FARADAY AND HENRY

6.3 MAGNETIC FLUX

6.4 FARADAY’S LAW OF INDUCTION

6.5 LENZ’S LAW AND CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

6.6 MOTIONAL ELECTROMOTIVE FORCE

6.7 INDUCTANCE

6.7.1 Mutual inductance

6.7.2 Self-inductance

6.8 AC GENERATOR

CBSE Electromagnetic Induction Class 12 Mind Map PDF