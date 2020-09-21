ESIC Ahmedabad Recruitment 2020: Apply for Senior Resident/GDMO Posts@esic.nic.in, Walk-in on Oct 14

ESIC Ahmedabad Senior Resident/GDMO/Specialist Recruitment 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Ahmedabad has invited applications for the 17 posts of Senior Resident/GDMO/Specialist and other Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 14 October 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including MBBS with PG Degree/DNB/Diploma in concerned Specialty from Government recognized universities/colleges and other additional mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Ahmedabad Senior Resident/GDMO/Specialist Recruitment 2020.

Applying candidates should note that the selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview scheduled on 14 October 2020. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification details for ESIC Ahmedabad Senior Resident/GDMO/Specialist Recruitment 2020:

04/2020

Date: 18 September 2020

Important Dates for ESIC Ahmedabad Senior Resident/GDMO/Specialist Recruitment 2020:

Date of walk-in-interview:14 October 2020

Vacancy Details:

Senior Resident-07 Posts

General Medicine-03

Obstetrics and Gynaecology-03

Anaesthesia-01

Senior Resident (GDMO)-08

ICU-04

Neonatology-02

Obstetrics and Gynaecology-02

Specialists-02

General Medicine-01

Orthopaedics-01

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Ahmedabad Senior Resident/GDMO/Specialist Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident-MBBS with PG Degree/DNB/Diploma in concerned Specialty from Government recognized universities/colleges.

Senior Resident (GDMO)-MBBS with PG Degree/DNB/Diploma in concerned specialist from Government Recognized universities/colleges.

Specialists-PG Degree or equivalent (after MBBS) with minimum 3 years experience after acquiring PG Degree/ PG Diploma with minimum 5 years experience in respective specialist after acquiring PG Diploma.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ESIC Ahmedabad Senior Resident/GDMO/Specialist Recruitment 2020: PDF

How to Apply for ESIC Ahmedabad Senior Resident/GDMO/Specialist Recruitment 2020:

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 14 October 2020 with duly filled in application form as given on official website along with original certificates and one set of self-attested photocopy of the relevant documents as mentioned in the notification. You can check the notification link for details in this regard.