ESIC Chandigarh Interview Schedule 2020 for Radiologist Posts Postponed @esic.nic.in, Check Latest Update

ESIC Chandigarh Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Chandigarh has postponed the Interview Schedule for the Radiologist Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the ESIC Radiologist Interview can check the short notification on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the walk-in-interview for the recruitment of the posts of Radiologist has been postponed. Walk-in-interview for the posts of Radiologists was scheduled on 02 April 2020.

Short notification says," In view of All India curfew, “Walk-in-Interview for the post of full time /part time radiologist (contractual)” published vide advertisement no. F.No.172-A/12/23/2014/ ESICMH-CHD/Vol-III on dated 20.03.2020, stands postponed till further orders.

All such candidates who have to appear in the interview for the Radiologist posts should check the official website in this regard. You can check the direct link given below for the short notification regarding the postponement of the Interview for the same.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) had earlier released the notification for recruitment of the posts of Radiologist on its official website.



ESIC Chandigarh Interview Schedule 2020 Postponement Notice : Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Visit to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link Cancellation notice of Walk in interview for the post of Part time/ Full Time Specialist for 01 year on Contract basis displaying on the Home Page.

You will get a new window which will display the PDF of the short notification.

You can take Print Out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Chandigarh for further latest updates regarding the selection process for the Radiologist Posts . For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.