ESIC Delhi 2021-22: Check Syllabus Subject-wise & Latest Exam Pattern for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Vacancies

Check ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Syllabus Subject-wise & Latest Exam Pattern.

ESIC Delhi 2021-22: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications from Indian for filling up 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) vacancies in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries. Candidates can fill the ESIC Delhi 2021-22 online application from 31st December 2021 and ends on 31st January 2022. ESIC Delhi 2021-22 will consist of Written Exam and Interview. In this article, we have shared the ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Detailed Syllabus Subject-wise and Latest Exam Pattern for the Written Exam.

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Important Dates

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Important Events Important Dates ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Online Registration Start Date 31st December 2021 ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Online Registration Last Date 31st January 2022 (till 11:59 PM)

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Exam Pattern

The ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Selection Process for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) in ESIC is a two-stage process that includes a Written Exam and Interview. The Written Exam will be held in online mode. It will include Objective Type Multiple Choice questions for a total of 200 marks. It will consist of two sections of 100 marks each. Section I will include questions from General Medicine & Pediatrics while Section II will include questions from Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine.

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Online Written Exam Pattern

Section Syllabus Marks per Question No. of Questions Total Duration Section I: General Medicine & Pediatrics (100 Marks) 1. General Medicine 1 Mark per Question 80 Questions 2 Hours 2. Pediatrics 1 Mark per Question 20 Questions Section II: Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine (100 Marks) 1. Surgery 1 Mark per Question 34 Questions 2. Gynaecology & Obstetrics 1 Mark per Question 33 Questions 3. Preventive & Social Medicine 1 Mark per Question 33 Questions Total 200 Marks 200 Questions

NOTE:

Qualifying Marks in Written Examination are as follows:

Category Qualifying Marks Percentage UR 45 per cent OBC & EWS 40 per cent SC & ST 35 per cent PWD 30 per cent

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Interview

The candidates will be shortlisted for the Interview on the basis of their performance in the Written Examination. The final selection will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper – I (200 Marks) and Interview (50 Marks).

NOTE: Candidates will be shortlisted for Interview in the following ratio:

No. of Vacancies No. of Candidates to be shortlisted for interview 1 5 2 8 3 or more 3 times the number of vacancies

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Syllabus

Candidates can check below the ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Syllabus for Section I - General Medicine and Paediatrics, and Section II - Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Preventive & Social Medicine.

Section I - General Medicine and Paediatrics

General Medicine Paediatrics Cardiology Psychiatry Common childhood emergencies, Respiratory diseases General Basic newborn care Gastro-intestinal Emergency Medicine Normal developmental milestones Genito-Urinary Common Poisoning Accidents and poisonings in children Neurology Snakebite Birth defects and counselling including autism Haematology Tropical Medicine Immunization in children Endocrinology Critical Care Medicine Recognizing children with special needs and management, and Metabolic disorders Vitamin deficiency diseases National programmes related to child health Musculoskeletal System Emphasis on medical procedures Nutrition/Growth Patho physiological basis of diseases Diseases of the skin (Dermatology) Patho physiological basis of diseases Infections/Communicable Diseases (Virus, Rickets, Bacterial, Spirochaetal, Protozoan, Metazoan, Fungus) In psychiatry include – Depression, psychosis, anxiety, bipolar diseases, and Schizophrenia Vaccines preventable diseases and Non-vaccines preventable diseases

Section II - Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Preventive & Social Medicine

Surgery (including ENT, Ophthalmology, Traumatology, and Orthopaedics) General Surgery i) Wounds ii) Infections iii) Tumors iv) Lymphatic v) Blood vessels vi) Cysts/sinuses vii) Head and neck viii) Breast ix) Liver, Bile, Pancreas x) Spleen xi) Peritoneum xii) Abdominal wall xiii) Abdominal injuries xiv) Alimentary tract a) Esophagus b) Stomach c) Intestines d) Anus e) Developmental Urological Surgery Neurosurgery Otorhinolaryngology E.N.T. Thoracic surgery Orthopaedic surgery Ophthalmology Anaesthesiology Traumatology Diagnosis and management of common surgical ailments Pre-operative and post-operative care of surgical patients Medicolegal and ethical issues of surgery Wound healing Fluid and electrolyte management in surgery Shock pathophysiology and management

Gynaecology & Obstetrics Preventive & Social Medicine i) OBSTETRICS a) Ante-natal conditions b) Intra-natal conditions c) Post-natal conditions d) Management of normal labours or complicated labour ii) GYNAECOLOGY a) Questions on applied anatomy b) Questions on applied physiology of menstruation and fertilization c) Questions on infections in genital tract d) Questions on neoplasma in the genital tract e) Questions on displacement of the uterus f) Normal delivery and safe delivery practices g) High risk pregnancy and management h) Abortions i) Intra Uterine growth retardation j) Medicolegal examination in obgy and Gynae including rape iii) FAMILY PLANNING a) Conventional contraceptives b) U.D. and oral pills c) Operative procedure, sterilization, and organization of programmes in the urban and rural surroundings d) Medical Termination of Pregnancy Social and Community Medicine Concept of Health, Disease and Preventive Medicine Health Administration and Planning General Epidemiology Demography and Health Statistics Communicable Diseases Environmental Health Nutrition and Health Non-communicable diseases Occupational Health Genetics and Health International Health Medical Sociology and Health Education Maternal and Child Health National Programmes Management of common health problems Ability to monitor national health programmes Knowledge of maternal and child wellness Ability to recognize, investigate, report, plan and manage community health problems including malnutrition and emergencies

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 IMO Grade-II Notification PDF