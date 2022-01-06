JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

ESIC Delhi 2021-22: Check Syllabus Subject-wise & Latest Exam Pattern for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Vacancies

Check ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Syllabus Subject-wise & Latest Exam Pattern. Online Application started on 31st December 2021 and ends on 31st January 2022. ESIC Delhi 2021-22 will consist of Written Exam and Interview for filling up 1120 Insurance Medical Officer vacancies.

Created On: Jan 6, 2022 19:10 IST
ESIC Delhi 2021-22: Syllabus Subject-wise & Latest Exam Pattern for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Vacancies
ESIC Delhi 2021-22: Syllabus Subject-wise & Latest Exam Pattern for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Vacancies

ESIC Delhi 2021-22: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications from Indian for filling up 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) vacancies in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries. Candidates can fill the ESIC Delhi 2021-22 online application from 31st December 2021 and ends on 31st January 2022. ESIC Delhi 2021-22 will consist of Written Exam and Interview. In this article, we have shared the ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Detailed Syllabus Subject-wise and Latest Exam Pattern for the Written Exam.

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Important Dates

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Important Events

Important Dates

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Online Registration Start Date

31st December 2021

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Online Registration Last Date

31st January 2022 (till 11:59 PM)

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Exam Pattern

The ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Selection Process for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) in ESIC is a two-stage process that includes a Written Exam and Interview. The Written Exam will be held in online mode. It will include Objective Type Multiple Choice questions for a total of 200 marks. It will consist of two sections of 100 marks each. Section I will include questions from General Medicine & Pediatrics while Section II will include questions from Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine.

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Online Written Exam Pattern

Section

Syllabus

Marks per Question

No. of Questions

Total Duration

 

Section I:

General Medicine & Pediatrics (100 Marks)

1. General Medicine

1 Mark per Question

80 Questions

 

 

   

     2 Hours

2. Pediatrics

1 Mark per Question

20 Questions

 

Section II:

Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine (100 Marks)

1. Surgery

1 Mark per Question

34 Questions

2. Gynaecology & Obstetrics

1 Mark per Question

33 Questions

3. Preventive & Social Medicine

 

1 Mark per Question

 

33 Questions

 

Total

200 Marks

200 Questions

 

NOTE:

  1. Qualifying Marks in Written Examination are as follows:

Category

Qualifying Marks Percentage

UR

45 per cent

OBC & EWS

40 per cent

SC & ST

35 per cent

PWD

30 per cent

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Interview

The candidates will be shortlisted for the Interview on the basis of their performance in the Written Examination. The final selection will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper – I (200 Marks) and Interview (50 Marks).

NOTE: Candidates will be shortlisted for Interview in the following ratio:

No. of Vacancies

No. of Candidates to be shortlisted for interview

1

5

2

8

3 or more

3 times the number of vacancies

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Syllabus

Candidates can check below the ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Syllabus for Section I - General Medicine and Paediatrics, and Section II - Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Preventive & Social Medicine.

Section I - General Medicine and Paediatrics

General Medicine

Paediatrics

Cardiology

Psychiatry

Common childhood emergencies,

Respiratory diseases

General

Basic newborn care

Gastro-intestinal

Emergency Medicine

Normal developmental milestones

Genito-Urinary

Common Poisoning

Accidents and poisonings in children

Neurology

Snakebite

Birth defects and counselling including autism

Haematology

Tropical Medicine

Immunization in children

Endocrinology

Critical Care Medicine

Recognizing children with special needs and  management, and

Metabolic disorders

Vitamin deficiency diseases

National programmes related to child health

Musculoskeletal System

Emphasis on medical procedures

 

Nutrition/Growth

Patho physiological basis of diseases

 

Diseases of the skin (Dermatology)

Patho physiological basis of diseases

 

Infections/Communicable Diseases (Virus, Rickets, Bacterial, Spirochaetal, Protozoan, Metazoan, Fungus)

In psychiatry include – Depression, psychosis, anxiety, bipolar diseases, and Schizophrenia

 

 

Vaccines preventable diseases and Non-vaccines preventable diseases

 

Section II - Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Preventive & Social Medicine

Surgery (including ENT, Ophthalmology, Traumatology, and Orthopaedics)

General Surgery

i)           Wounds

ii)          Infections

iii)        Tumors

iv)        Lymphatic

v)          Blood vessels

vi)        Cysts/sinuses

vii)       Head and neck

viii)     Breast

ix)         Liver, Bile, Pancreas

x)          Spleen

xi)         Peritoneum

xii)       Abdominal wall

xiii)      Abdominal injuries

xiv)      Alimentary tract

a) Esophagus

b) Stomach

c) Intestines

d) Anus

e) Developmental

 

Urological Surgery

Neurosurgery

Otorhinolaryngology E.N.T.

Thoracic surgery

Orthopaedic surgery

Ophthalmology

Anaesthesiology

Traumatology

Diagnosis and management of common surgical ailments

Pre-operative and post-operative care of surgical patients

Medicolegal and ethical issues of surgery

Wound healing

Fluid and electrolyte management in surgery

Shock pathophysiology and management

 

Gynaecology & Obstetrics

Preventive & Social Medicine

i)   OBSTETRICS

a)     Ante-natal conditions

b)     Intra-natal conditions

c)      Post-natal conditions

d)     Management of normal labours or complicated labour

 

ii)     GYNAECOLOGY

a)     Questions on applied anatomy

b)     Questions on applied physiology of menstruation and fertilization

c)      Questions on infections in genital tract

d)     Questions on neoplasma in the genital tract

e)     Questions on displacement of the uterus

f)        Normal delivery and safe delivery practices

g)     High risk pregnancy and management

h)     Abortions

i)        Intra Uterine growth retardation

j)        Medicolegal examination in obgy and Gynae including rape

 

iii)  FAMILY PLANNING

a)     Conventional contraceptives

b)     U.D. and oral pills

c)      Operative procedure, sterilization, and organization of programmes in the urban and rural surroundings

d)     Medical Termination of Pregnancy

Social and Community Medicine

Concept of Health, Disease and Preventive Medicine

Health Administration and Planning

General Epidemiology

Demography and Health Statistics

Communicable Diseases

Environmental Health

Nutrition and Health

Non-communicable diseases

Occupational Health

Genetics and Health

International Health

Medical Sociology and Health Education

Maternal and Child Health

National Programmes

Management of common health problems

Ability to monitor national health programmes

Knowledge of maternal and child wellness

Ability to recognize, investigate, report, plan and manage community health problems including malnutrition and emergencies

ESIC Delhi 2021-22 IMO Grade-II Notification PDF

FAQ

Q1. What is the syllabus of ESIC Delhi 2021-22 IMO Grade-II Exam?

SEBI Grade A 2022 Syllabus includes Section I - General Medicine and Paediatrics, and Section II - Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Preventive & Social Medicine.

Q2. What is the last date of application for ESIC Delhi 2021-22 IMO Grade-II?

Candidates can fill the ESIC Delhi 2021-22 online application for IMO Grade-II from 31st December 2021 and ends on 31st January 2022.

Q3. How many vacancies are there in ESIC Delhi 2021-22 IMO Grade-II?

A total of 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) vacancies in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries.

Q4. What is the exam pattern for ESIC Delhi 2021-22 IMO Grade-II?

The ESIC Delhi 2021-22 Selection Process for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) in ESIC is a two-stage process that includes a Written Exam and Interview.

Q5. What are the total marks for ESIC Delhi 2021-22 IMO Grade-II Written Exam & Interview?

The total marks for ESIC Delhi 2021-22 IMO Grade-II Written Exam is 200 marks and the Interview is 50 Marks.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.