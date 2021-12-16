ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021-22: Notification Out for 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Post @esic.nic.in, Check Eligibility

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi has invited online application for the 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade – II post on its official website. Check application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi has invited online application for the 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade – II (Allopathic) post in various ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 31 December 2021 to 31 January 2022. Opening Date for Online Registration of Applications for theses post 31 December 2021.

Candidates selected finally for Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade – II post will get Scale of Pay- Level –10 of Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100 to 1,77,500) as per 7th CPC with addition to Pay they will also be eligible for DA, NPA, HRA and Transport Allowance as per rules of Govt. of India in force from time to time.

Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Important Date for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 31 December 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 January 2022

Vacancy Details for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II-1120

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Completion of Compulsory rotating internship. Candidates who may not have completed rotating internships shall be eligible to appear for the written examination provided that, if selected, they shall have satisfactorily completed the compulsory internship before appointment. Check notification link for details of the educational qualification for the post.

Scale of Pay for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Level –10 of Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100 to 1,77,500) as per 7th CPC.

In addition to Pay they will also be eligible for DA, NPA, HRA and Transport Allowance as per rules of Govt. of India in force from time to time.

Age Limit for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Not exceeding 35 years as on 31.01.2022.

Relaxation in age as per government norms.



ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications along with the documents from 31 December 2021 to 31 January 2022.