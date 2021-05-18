ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident, Specialist and other Post @esic.nic.in

ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 Notification: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Ernakulam has invited applications for the 19 posts of Doctors (Allopathy), Senior Resident and other. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 03 June 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBBS and PG Degree/PG Degree/Diploma in Critical Care, General Medicine with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 Notification:

No.543.A-12/16/1/2021-Rectt

Dated: 18.05.2021.

Important Date for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 03 June 2021

Vacancy Details for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Full Time/Part Time Specialist-06

Senior Resident (Three Year)-01

Senior Resident (One Year)-12

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Full Time/Part Time Specialist-MBBS and PG Degree or equivalent.

Senior Resident(Three Year)-PG Degree/Diploma in Critical Care, General Medicine, Pulmonology or Anaesthesia.

Senior Resident (One Year)-PG Degree or PG Diploma in concerned specialty. Candidates with 2 years experience after MBBS in the concerned specialty in Govt./Reputed hospitals will be considered if PG candidates are not available.

ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested Candidates are advised to submit their interest to appear for interview by email/phone 5 days in advance from the date of interview and will have to attend WALK-IN-INTERVIEW on the 03 June 2021 at the venue ESIC Hospital, Udyogamandal, Ernakulam with application in the prescribed proforma, all original documents, one set of photo copy of all original documents and one recent passport size photograph.