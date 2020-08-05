ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2020: Apply for Senior Residents Posts @esic.nic.in

ESIC Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata Job Notification: ESIC Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata has invited applications for the 11 Senior Resident posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ESIC Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata Job Notification and can attend walk-in-Interview on 19 August 2020.

Notification details for ESIC Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata Job Notification:

No. 412-A-12/16/Sr. (Maniktala)/2018/Vol. III/Estt.

Date: 04.08.2020



Important Dates for ESIC Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata Job Notification:

Walk-in-Interview-19 August 2020



Vacancy Details for ESIC Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata Job Notification:

Senior Residents-11

Departments

Anesthesia-7

Biochemistry-01

Pathology-02

Microbiology-01

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Medical PG Degree in concerned specialty/Department from a recognized Medical Institution. OR

Medical Diploma in concerned specialty/Department from a recognized Medical Institution with 2 years experience from a Medical Institution.

MCI/State MC Registration

Candidates on bond are not eligible.

Candidates need to provide Bond clearance certificate from Appointing Authority who have completed compulsory post PG Bond Service.

Candidates can check the short notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit: Not exceeding 37 years as on 19.08.2020. (Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD as per rules).

Emoluments: Senior Resident under Residency Scheme: Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 101000/- per month. The consolidated remuneration may stand revised by 2.50% after every one year (No other allowances would be payable).



ESIC Kolkata Senior Resident Job Notification :PDF





How to Apply for ESIC Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata Job Notification:

Interested candidate can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 19 August 2020 at 10 AM at ESIC Hospital & ODC (EZ), Joka. Please check the short notification for details in this regard.